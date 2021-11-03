The POCO M4 Pro is filtered in images and will be a clone of this other Xiaomi mobile

The “new” POCO M3 Pro 5G will be an already known Redmi model with another name and a slightly changed design.

As we anticipated a few days ago, Xiaomi already has the new cheap mobile with 5G from the POCO brand ready. The new POCO M4 Pro will be presented next November 9, at an event that the company will hold to announce its new creation to the world.

But, although its arrival is near, the leaks will not give Xiaomi a truce. On this occasion, a Vietnamese news portal has shared what would be the first official images of the POCO M4 Pro 5G, confirming its design, and its great resemblance to the new Redmi Note 11.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G, a Redmi Note 11 in disguise

Part of the features of the new POCO M4 Pro 5G had already been confirmed by Xiaomi, such as the 90 Hertz display, 33W fast charge or 5,000 mAh capacity battery.

Many of its confirmed details already led us to think that the POCO M4 Pro would bear a certain resemblance to the new Redmi Note 11, repeating the same story lived throughout the year 2020. And finally, it has been.

In the pictures, you can see how the back of the device has the same dual rear camera system of the Redmi Note 11, with a 50 megapixel main sensor at the top, and another sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the bottom. The rest of the “holes” are for the flash, the 360 ​​lighting sensor and the “AI” silkscreen.

However, POCO has decided to add its own brushstrokes to the design through a black “window” with POCO’s silkscreen that covers the upper part of the back of the device. This feature reminds us of the design of the LITTLE M3, one of the brand’s best-selling models in recent years.

Being a clone of the Redmi Note 11, it follows that its technical section will be identical. Therefore, we can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a 16 megapixel front camera, integrated into a perforation in the 6.6-inch diagonal IPS Full HD + panel.

The presentation of the phone will be held next November 9 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time through the company networks.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe