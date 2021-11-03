The Nation / Former One Direction member surprised their audience dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz”

The list of icons, pioneers, titans, artists, leaders, and innovators we look forward to every year. Harry and Meghan, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Kate Winslet, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, are some of the members of TIME 100.

By: Jazmín Gómez Fleitas

Who had the greatest impact in 2021? Let’s remember that last year’s list gave much more prominence to science and research, in a 2020 marked by the pandemic and the need to solve the uncertainty in terms of health that it causes. Now the world is still reeling from that great blow in different ways.

“It would be so much easier for them to enjoy their good fortune and remain silent / In a world where everyone has an opinion on people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess feel compassion for people they don’t know. They are not limited to opinions. They run towards the needs, ”says chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen in the Icons section.

In Pioneros, “she is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude that does not apologize for being herself,” highlights Megan Thee Stallion of Billie Eilish. Simone Biles is added to the reference of the centennial generation in the Titans section: “it is a brilliant example of what success looks like when you stop guiding yourself by what the world thinks and you gather your strength from yourself, from your soul ”Describes Serena Williams of the exceptional gymnast.

In addition, in Artists, there is no better expression of it than Kate Winslet with her powerful and impressive starring role in Mare of Easttown. British director and actor Kenneth Branagh puts it this way: “She is the art that the artist completely hides. Kate Winslet disappears and Mare emerges entirely, without gimmicks or vanity. It’s a great thing to watch ”on the hit HBO series.

In Leaders, Ngozi Okomjo-Iweala tops the list as the first African and woman to lead the World Trade Organization. “Okonjo has shown us that to end the pandemic, we must work together to equip every nation with equal availability of vaccines,” write Prince Harry and Meghan.

And finally, in Innovators, Jensen Huang, Founder and President of NVIDIA. “With emerging AI technology creating an insatiable hunger for more computing, Huang’s team is well positioned to continue to guide the advancements to come in the decades to come,” said Andrex Ng, from Stanford University’s electronics department.

For the complete list of the 100 most influential people in the world this year by TIME 100, click here.