The Kardashian-Jenner sisters hallucinate with Rosalía’s new album

The biggest musical bombings of recent years have a Spanish name, and it is none other than that of Rosalia. The Spanish singer has just confirmed a new album looking forward to 2022 and the impact of the video announcing it is comparable to that of its famous collaboration with Billie Eilish. More of five million likes in less than a day, among which those of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters who, once again, surrender at the feet of their friend. These have been their reactions to Motomami, the album that promises to sweep like never before.









‘Motomami’, Rosalía’s new album causes a sensation in Hollywood

Everyone knows that Rosalía and Kylie Jenner They have been great friends for a couple of years. Their friendship is so strong that they not only meet in fancy Beverly Hills restaurantsRather, the young billionaire’s devotion to the Spanish artist has been transferred to the rest of her successful family. Devotion clearly visible in the singer’s comment section, full of compliments from other members such as Kendall Jenner or Khloé Kardashian. It has been precisely the case after Rosalia announce a new album, called Motomami, for the year 2022.









“Oh my god 😍”, he commented Kylie jenner. But also the rest of his sisters, with whom he maintains a close relationship and whom he sees on every visit he makes to the state of California. “!!! 🚨🚨🚨”, Kendall commented and “🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤”, Khloé kardashian. However, the most famous clan in the world is not the only one surrender at the feet of Rosalía. The elite hollywood also hallucinate and look forward to the artist’s new album, which she herself has advanced through a video extract that already accumulates almost 5 million ‘I like you’ 13 hours after its publication.









Also the young tiktoker Addison Rae, like his intimate Kourtney Kardashian, he supports the artist like this: “🔥🔥🔥🔥”. The makeup artist he shares with Kylie, Ariel, Brie Larson, Shay Mitchell and even Camila Cabello are some of the artists who have supported the Spanish singer in the same way. Now we just have to wait for the final launch of Motomami, the new musical work with which Rosalía promises to regain control of the industry.