The Harry Potter game from the creators of Pokémon GO failed and will close very soon

Niantic, the company in charge of Pokemon go, teamed up with WB Games San Francisco to create a universe game Harry Potter. This idea had everything to succeed as much or more as Pokemon go, but the reality turned out to be different. We say so since it has just been announced that the game will close in the next few months.

Through a statement, Niantic and Warner Bros announced that Harry Potter: Wizard Unite it will come to an end. Thus, as of December 6, 2021, it will be impossible to download this game in the App Store or Google Play. From that date on, all in-app purchases will no longer be offered.

It will be on January 31, 2022 when Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will close officially. From that date it will be impossible to connect to the official game servers to connect and enjoy this augmented reality title.

It is worth mentioning that the statement does not specify the reason why Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will close its doors. However, the game has most likely failed and at this point its user base is not profitable enough to justify its operations.

Without a doubt, the closing of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite it will take many by surprise. After all, its debut was in the middle of 2019 and it was moderately successful in its first weeks on the market. That said, it appears that he failed in his attempt to maintain the interest of the players in the long run.

There will be bonuses for players of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

It is worth mentioning that Niantic does not want to abandon the players of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Just like that. This is why from November 2 they will launch different bonuses to make the last weeks of play more fun. Bonuses include more rewards for daily tasks; the limit of daily gifts is removed and it will be easier to get items.

You can learn more about the bonuses for closing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in this link.

And you, were you still playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? What do you think were the reasons that led to its failure? Tell us in the comments.

