the greatness of the Eagles reached the UEFA Champions League

No one can deny the greatness of the Eagles of America. Maximum champion of the MX League and the top winner of the Concacaf Champions League. In addition, as if something was missing to make it clear, it maintains a positive difference in the history with its most staunch rival, considered, perhaps, as one of the two greats of Mexico, the Chivas of Guadalajara.

But the scope of the institution cream blue it is not only in the territory Aztec. In fact, there is recent evidence to support it that was given in the current edition of the UEFA champions league, in the party that the Juventus from Italy beat him at home by 4 to 2 at FC Zenit Saint Petersburg of Russia, for the fourth day of Group H.

It turns out that the forward of the Vecchia Signora, the Argentinian Paulo dybala, at the time of celebrating the first of the two goals he scored in the Juventus Stadium this Tuesday, November 2 at night, he did it in the same way that he patented the idol of the Eagles of America Cuauhtémoc Blanco before each annotation.

The jewel, as they say to the South American attacker, he leaned back on the playing field after the shot with which he beat the goalkeeper of the Russian team Stanislav KritsyukThis being the first of the two that he scored for his personal account (the other was in the second half through a launch from the penalty spot, but, for that occasion, he only hugged with his teammates).

