The first Harry Potter movie turns 20

Alejandro Vizzuett Agencia Reforma

CDMX.- Sit down, because we will make you feel old: the Harry Potter film saga turns 20! That’s right, the first film of the magical universe created by JK Rowling celebrates two decades of being released: on November 4, 2001. We tell you the relevance of the film, we quickly review the sequels, some curiosities and more details of this modern classic of the seventh art.

The boy who pierced the paper

The story of JK Rowling was conceived while she was on board a train from Manchester to London in 1990, becoming the beginning of one of the most beloved fantasy film sagas in the world, and that the first novel was rejected by eight editorials before Bloomsbury agreed to publish it.

After its release in June 1997 (in England), the text caught the attention of the Heyday Films production team, who recommended to its leader, David Heyman, acquire the adaptation rights, as he sought to bring to the big screen a A well-received children’s story (her first choice was a novel by writer Diana Wynne Jones).

Heyman partnered with Warner Bros. in 1999 to buy Rowling the rights to the first four books in the series, to which she agreed at a cost of one million pounds (about 27.5 million pesos), under the condition of that only a cast of English and Irish actors was chosen for the characters.

Initially, they wanted the first film to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who rejected the project, since his idea of ​​making it an animated version was not accepted by the executives; After shuffling several names of filmmakers (including Mike Newell, who was given the direction of the fourth film), there were two finalists: Terry Gilliam and Chris Columbus.

Rowling wanted Gilliam to direct the adaptation because she was a fan of his style, but Warner Bros. settled on Columbus for her work on films like My Poor Little Angel and Daddy Forever, and since pre-production began, she clicked with the vision that it was had for the feature film.

The author was very aware of the choice of the cast, working with Columbus and the person in charge of the cast, Susie Figgis, who resigned her work saying that the director did not take into account any of her options for the cast.

After finding those who would play Severus Snape, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall and Rubeus Hagrid, in August 2000, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were chosen to give life to the dynamic trio of protagonists.