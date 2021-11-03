The first discarded from Club América for the match against Monterrey

This Saturday the set of the Eagles will be measured against the set of Striped, that after having fallen before them in the Final of Concachampions, the azulcrema team seeks victory to continue maintaining that undefeated in the Aztec stadium and for the first time since the era of Santiago Solari, be able to beat the team of Javier Aguirre.

However the America club He will have problems again in the midfield, as two of his key players will not be able to be in this match due to injuries that have left them out in recent games. Richard Sanchez neither Pedro Aquino may be taken into account for this match against Monterrey.

The options left to the Argentine strategist are Mario Osuna and Fernando Madrigal, two footballers who have had few opportunities in the team as starters, but who have been left to duty. Especially in the case of ‘Mono’, who was harshly criticized precisely in the match against the Monterrey in Concacaf.

How will the absences in America weigh?

The set of Coapa He had already structured his midfield in a better way, but with the losses the strategist will have to replace leaving that very weak area and which had a bit of complications to adjust in his duel against Blue Cross. The concern is that the opposing team maintains its attack so strong that elements such as Duvan vergara and Rogelio Funes Mori can cause constant danger without Aquino or Sánchez.