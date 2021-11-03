the double-edged attitude of Santiago Solari

So far, the year of Santiago Solari it was more good than bad. Registered record points for the history of the Eagles of America in the regular phase of a short tournament of the MX League, reached the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021 and classified as the absolute leader Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament.

But of course, if there are no titles, it is difficult to stay in the position, despite having a positive statistical percentage. However, the IndiecitoApparently, he makes up for that final touch that he is lacking, with his character on a personal level. For example, their attitude to the flight of the players to the locker room at the time of the celebration of Striped.

On the one hand, for the authorities of the Eagles of AmericaAccording to the report of this November 2 by El Francotirador of the newspaper RÉCORD, the Argentine ratified his position at the head of the first men’s team, with his gesture of respect towards the rival, a position that stood out as it was not frequent in the soccer environment.

However, it would also have had negative consequences. Based on the aforementioned media, the footballers, supposedly, did not like at all that the coach had exposed them to all the cameras, at a time when they were invaded by frustration for having been so close to obtaining a championship.

Why channel see America vs. Monterrey for matchday 17 of Grita México A21 of Liga MX?

The Águilas del América will complete their process of the regular phase of the Grita México A21 Tournament of the MX League, against the Rayados de Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium. The duel is scheduled to take place next Saturday, November 6, starting at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City. The transmission, by the way, will be in charge of TUDN.