The costumes of the rich and famous

The world tries to resume its usual march after a year of confinement. This 2021 Halloween it was celebrated with enthusiasm, albeit with caution. That is why celebrities did not have big parties and preferred to celebrate it at home; yes, with a lot of imagination. Here are some of the best costumes of the famous yesterday Sunday, whose images were shared on their digital profiles.

We leave you a gallery with the best photos of characters known to all.

Jamie Lee Curtis disguised as her mother.

With this outfit, the Halloween actress honored her mother Janet Leigh, the protagonist Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. With this costume, you are reminiscent of the iconic scene of the stabbing in the bathroom. All of this happened at the premiere of Curtis’ new film, Halloween 2021. The event was a costume party.

Anitta as The Pink Panther

The Brazilian singer wore the Pink Panther costume, the cartoon character, on Saturday night. But she also sent a message to her followers, who were asked to recycle this Halloween, so she was wearing a costume from her friend Sabrina Sato (40), who wore it at a party in 2014.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

The spouses had a family and very homemade party. They invited their closest ones to spend this holiday. Elsa wore a zombie nurse outfit and Chris opted for a Demogorgon costume, the alien from the ‘Stranger Things’ series.

Johann Vera and all the villains.

The Ecuadorian singer and actor had a party with his friends, in which they used a group costume. This consisted of arriving as the most feared band of Disney: the villains of his famous films. Johann looked like Captain Hook.

Mirella Cesa and her daughter.

The Guayaquil singer-songwriter managed to touch her followers with this photograph with her daughter Emma. They both look like little clowns.

Cardi B reinterprets Morticia Adams

On her Instagram account she showed a spectacular photoshoot as a very sexy and fashionista Morticia Adams. The costumes are by designer Natala Fedner. She explained that it is a look that took 7 continuous days of work, totally handmade. Cardi had a very important creative role in the concept.