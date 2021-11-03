The closure of Wizards Unite, the Harry Potter Pokémon GO is announced – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the mobile market. We are talking in this case of Pokemon go.

In the text that we leave you below, Niantic confirms the official closure of the clone app of this game but starring Harry Potter. Is about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which will be removed from stores on December 6 and will stop operating on January 31, 2021.

This is the posted message:

Watch as Harry and Hermione end the tragedy before Harry Potter: Wizards Unite officially ends on January 31, 2022. Dear Wizards and Witches: Today we announce that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially end on January 31, 2022. The game will no longer be available on the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021 and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases from the same day. When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our desire was to allow players to experience the magical world through the real world around them and to go out and explore it in their own neighborhoods. During these years, millions of wizards and witches from around the world have embarked on this adventure and have joined forces to keep magic hidden and safe within the wizarding world and to take charge of The Unforgivables. Throughout this time, players have worked side by side with Harry and Hermione in the Statute of Secrecy Special Forces to solve the mysterious case of the disappearance of the London Five, and are now on the verge of stopping the tragedy. Players will see a number of changes taking effect in the game on November 2, 2021: All daily orders will grant higher rewards

The brewing time of all potions will be reduced to 50% with master notes

Daily limit for sending and opening gifts will be removed

Baruffio Brain Elixir will grant triple EXP

Portkey Trunks from the 1920s will appear on the map more frequently and the shard bonuses associated with them will be doubled

Magic energy and ingredients will appear more frequently on the map Over the next few months, players will also be able to enjoy the following events, in addition to the rest of the deadly opponents: November Deadly Adversaries Event: Dolores Umbridge Brilliant Event: Half-Blood Prince, Part 1 Deadly Adversaries Event: Lucius Malfoy Brilliant Event: Half-Blood Prince, Part 2

December Deadly Adversaries Event: Bellatrix The Hunt for the Horcruxes, Part 2 Deadly Adversaries Event: Voldemort Brilliant Event: Deathly Hallows, Part 1 Holiday event Brilliant Event: Deathly Hallows, Part 2

January We will continue to share information about other changes that will apply to the game during the month of January.

We warmly thank each and every one of you, wizards and witches from our fantastic community, for venturing out to experience this experience in the real world. -The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team

Many fans have reflected on how this app has not achieved the success of Pokémon GO despite following similar steps.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022 and will be removed from app stores on December 6, 2021. Join us to put an end to the Calamity. More details here: https://t.co/WQwWkgepVv pic.twitter.com/Su2odByNcd – Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) November 2, 2021

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.