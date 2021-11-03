The car shortage is putting the world economy at risk and its effects will be devastating

The Opel factory in Eisenach, Germany, which has stopped production and does not plan to restart until next year, on October 29, 2021. (Felix Schmitt / The New York Times)

Turbulence in the auto industry, a powerful engine of the global economy, is threatening growth and shaking businesses and communities that depend on it. automakers as generators of money and jobs.

For every car or truck that doesn’t roll off an assembly line in Detroit, Stuttgart or Shanghai, there are jobs at risk. Perhaps there are miners in Finland looking for ore for steel, workers in Thailand who mold tires, or Volkswagen employees in Slovakia who install instrument panels in sport utility vehicles. Their livelihoods are at the mercy of supply shortages and shipping restrictions that they are forcing companies to limit production.

Years to a recovery

The automotive industry represents three percent of world economic production and in countries that make cars like Germany, Mexico, Japan or South Korea, or states like Michigan, the percentage is much higher. A slowdown in car manufacturing can leave scars that may take years to heal.

The seismic waves from the semiconductor crisis, which is forcing nearly all automakers to cut shifts or temporarily shut down assembly lines, could be strong enough to drive some countries into a recession. In Japan, the home of Toyota and Nissan, a shortage of auto parts caused exports to fall 46 percent in September compared to the previous year, a powerful demonstration of the importance of the auto industry to the economy.

“It’s a very significant burden on growth and jobs,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Paul Jacques is one of the people who could suffer the deeper impact. Jacques works in Tecumseh, Ontario, in a division of component supplier Magna International, which produces seats for a nearby factory of Chrysler-brand minivans.

Continue reading the story

Jacques, 57, was on the assembly line when he learned that Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, was planning to eliminate a shift in Windsor, Ontario, due to a shortage of semiconductors, the essential computer chips for computer systems. navigation control, engine management and a host of other functions.

Jacques and his co-workers knew their jobs were in jeopardy, too. “The environment became incredibly bleak,” said Jacques, whose two sons also work in the seat factory.

Huge losses

Automakers have been able to mitigate some of the impact of rising prices by passing some of the damage on to car buyers. Last week, Ford and General Motors reported large losses in sales and earnings for the summer period, but raised their earnings forecasts for the full year. On Friday, Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, announced that its net profit increased 20 percent in the third quarter, even though the company has sold 25 percent fewer vehicles. The higher prices more than made up for it.

Paul Jacques and his daughter, Rebecca-Lynn, workers at Magna International, an Ontario supplier to a Chrysler minivan factory, in Tecumseh, Canada, on October 31, 2021. (Sarah Rice / The New York Times)

The people harmed the most by the crisis are workers and anyone who needs an affordable car. Auto companies have allocated the meager chips to high-end cars and other vehicles that generate the most profits, resulting in a long wait for less expensive vehicles. Used car prices are sky high due to the lack of new cars.

High-margin vehicles like the Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado pick-ups “will continue to come out in large numbers,” said Ram Kidambi, a partner at Kearney consulting, which is based in Detroit.. “But vehicles that have lower margins are taking the hit and therefore the workforce working on them.”

It’s hard to estimate how many of the auto industry’s troubles will spread to the rest of the economy, but there’s little doubt that the effect will be huge because so many other industries rely on auto makers. Automakers are large consumers of steel and plastic and support immense supplier networks, as well as restaurants and supermarkets that feed workers in the auto industry.

“If the Windsor plant is not in operation, everyone feels the effects,” said David Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, a union that represents workers at the plant that makes Chrysler minivans.

Auto factories – like Stellantis’ in Ontario – are often the largest private sector employers in their communities, so closures are often even more devastating. Because auto plants tend to dominate the local economy, they are difficult to replace. Unemployment caused by auto factory closures persists for years, according to a 2019 study by the International Monetary Fund.

7, 7 million cars less

AlixPartners estimates that due to shortages, 7.7 million vehicles will be discontinued this year, costing the industry $ 210 billion in lost revenue.

A relatively small number of countries account for the majority of world auto and auto parts production. Among them are the United States and China, as well as smaller countries like Thailand.

Slovakia, with just 5.4 million people, is home to large Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia factories and produces one million cars a year, the highest number per capita of any country. The industry accounts for more than a third of Slovakia’s exports.

The longer the shortage lasts, the more profound the economic effect will be. Modern economies need vehicles to function. These days, it is difficult to find trucks, essential vehicles for transporting products, which is a constraint to growth.

“Essentially everything is out of stock in Western Europe and North America until next year,” said Martin Daum, director of Daimler’s truck division, citing the chip shortage.

There is no sign that the crisis is going to end anytime soon. Semiconductor manufacturers have promised they will increase supply, but building new factories takes years and auto companies are not necessarily the biggest customers.

“Semiconductor manufacturers are prioritizing companies like Apple and HP around the world, not companies like Ford,” said Gad Allon, a professor at the Wharton School of Business.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

(VIDEO) Successful Latinas in the US Cevercero Market