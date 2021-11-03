The big trick

A few days ago, in an interview, Federico Arreola I wondered about the professional reputation and public prestige of the president of Mexico. And Federico concluded that, according to a poll published by the Financial Times, AMLO is doing very well.

Yesterday, on a flight, I saw the movie again “The prestige”(“ The great trick ”) by Christopher Nolan (2006). Extraordinary actors, elegant effects and theatrical details. Set in a stylized world from the late Victorian era, it introduces us to two dueling wizards. It reminds us that the goal of a Magic trick it is not the content, but the ingenuity of the magicians, their vanity and the skill of their execution. The important thing is the climactic surprise that seals a successful trick.

Two young and ambitious magicians, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale), start out as friends and fellow apprentices, but quickly become personal and professional rivals. Angier and Borden perform competing versions of the same stunts in different theaters and perform at each other’s performances in costume, sometimes to steal secrets, sometimes to sabotage stunts and cause public embarrassment.

No one goes to a magic show to appreciate a commitment to the truth. John Cutter (Michael Caine) warns us, with his wise and brilliant calm, not to see the full dimensions of the story unfolding before us. He describes the essential parts of a magic trick:

“You are paying attention? All magic tricks have three parts or acts. The first is called the ‘promise’. The magician shows us a common object, a deck of cards, a bird, a man. It shows us an object. You may ask us to examine it to see if it is real, unaltered, and normal, but most likely it is not. The second act is called ‘the turn’. The magician it takes the common object and turns it into something extraordinary. Now, you look for the secret but you can’t find it because, of course, you’re not really looking. You don’t want to know; you want … to be fooled. But still do not clap, because making something disappear is not enough, one must make it appear again. That is why every magic trick has a third act, the hardest part we call ‘the prestige‘”.

While watching the movie I understood the reason for the high approval of the president of Mexico in the polls that Federico Arreola referred to. “The prestige”Is the best description of the government of the fourth transformation. The same logic. First in the campaign, the politicians of the 4T went to the town promising things, housing, education, high wages, more jobs, to end corruption. Then this promise turned into endorsement. And finally, the promise reappeared, this time materialized when the politician of Brunette won.

The trick of Mexican democracy, and the approval of the president, is precisely there, in making his followers believe that they are in control of the situation when, what act of MagicThey don’t really know what goes on behind the scenes. The promise, the transformation of it into something else, and a material return on the promise turns into high approval ratings and applause.

But the key is to recognize that the big trick only works when the politician is campaigning. That is why a permanent campaign is required. Because already in the government, they only reach the second act.

In magic, the idea is to divert attention from what matters, from what really happens so that the audience sees a dazzling effect and is enraptured by the magician’s skill.

In the politics of Brunette something similar happens. The 4T is not the reality behind the mask of political practice. The 4T is the mask that prevents us from seeing political practice as it is. The 4T, all its symbols, its speech, its aura of honesty, is the perfect distractor to hide the underlying dominant ideologies, the influences that manipulate the state. It is a deck of cards showing which ones you can choose from.

So when certain sectors of the population mobilize and try to go beyond what the 4T allows, they want nothing more than to try to reveal the trick of politics. But that’s not enough to affect the president’s public standing. Because the people remember that the “neoliberalism” of “the adversaries” of the 4T had allowed a certain political order in society. But order by order itself was not enough, because it was unfair.

In the great trick of the 4T, the promise shows an unjust situation, an oppressed class, an unsatisfied demand, corruption. In the second act, the institutions of the state, the executive, the congress, and the courts resolve to provide solutions with public policies, legislation, and judicial resources. Use the mechanisms and resources inherent to the state. In the third act appear the materialization of solutions, financial resources, social programs, scholarships, housing, jobs for young people “who build the future”, judicial decisions that calm popular movements. And the applause continues.

Everything occurs in a daily staging. The president’s morning press conferences are not circular dialogues or intellectual exercises, they are a mechanism for bureaucratic control and message discipline. The 4T is a form of entertainment that numbs the mind of the viewer.

In the movie “The Prestige,” not only is the theme itself complicated, but the way the story is told and the way the characters unfold are not straightforward. It is one of those films that allows the viewer to draw their own conclusions about the events that take place. One of the most fascinating things about “The Big Trick” is how detailed it is. No matter how many times you watch it, there will always be something new that you have not noticed or recognized before and that helps you understand what is happening. These clues help seasoned viewers piece together the story in greater detail each time we watch it, but they also allow the movie to be interesting and haunting over and over again.

Some viewers may expect a movie to present all the important points clearly, but “The prestige” is different. This is the 4T. Same. We are not going to understand why Morena’s political leaders and candidates lead the polls. There is no judgment on performance or results. There are only positions: you are with me or you are against me. There is no middle ground.

Only those who know what they are looking for can appreciate the true dimension of the day-to-day performance of the 4T. In the film’s opening dialogue, Cutter (Michael Caine) explains: “Now you’re looking for the secret … but you won’t find it, because of course you’re not really looking. You really don’t want to know. You want to be teased. “

This is repeated with the canaries shown at the beginning of the film. The folding cage trick ends up killing a canary every time it is performed. This is the kind of terrible “truth” that the public would rather not know. Instead, the followers are deluded into thinking that the canary is alive and well in the end. But every time the trick is performed, it is the canary that dies.

The lesson of “The prestige” is that the truth can be dangerous, and really many think that it is better than they are misled about the world around them.