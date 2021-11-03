The best products of the year with an offer on Good End

Buyers watch the deals on Smart TVs at Sam’s Club during the Good End. Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero

The Good End offers are approaching, so it’s time to grease our credit card and be mentally prepared for all those offers that appear, and among them, we will always hope to find some of the most desired products of the year. But, what are the protagonists of 2021? Will they have an offer in the Good end?

The best products of the year that we want to see with offer

2021 has been a difficult year, and right now, a global distribution crisis and component shortages are affecting all types of industries. On the consumer electronics side, the damage is tremendous, and many big-name products are already running low. That is why getting certain products at this time of year is crucial, both in terms of Christmas like thinking about him Good end.

iPhone, the king of gifts

If there is a cell phone that is especially in demand among the public, that is undoubtedly the iPhone. The new model iPhone 13 begins to lengthen its delivery times on the official Apple website, so the units available on Amazon are usually the ideal solution to get one in the shortest possible time.

Looking ahead to the Good End it is almost impossible for us to see promotions in the latest version of Apple’s cell phone, but we could see units in stock that seek quick sales of the iPhone 12 and earlier versions. So it could be a tremendous opportunity to get one, even refurbished models.

iPhone renewed. Photo: Unplash

The Smart TV with the offer you expected

In the Smart TV market the models LG OLED They have managed to corner a large part of the market, and like last year, we will most likely see succulent discounts on last year’s OLED CX (which is still a spectacular TV).

Currently, this is one of the best deals you can find on a 2021 LG OLED, worthy of the Good End:

In more modest ranges, HiSense models They always tend to surprise with interesting discounts, an option to take into account if you especially like Android TV as an operating system, a system that is the best you can find in the Smart TV market.

LG OLED

The star christmas gift

It is clear that this Good End will be the perfect prelude to Christmas, and among the many gifts that will be bought at the best time of year for some, a product that is repeated every year will stand out. We are obviously talking about a Nintendo console, and this time the new OLED switch will be the protagonist.

Nintendo Switch OLED. Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo never offers offers to its products, so everything will depend on Amazon, but considering that the console was recently launched, the most we could hope for is a discount in the form of a pack along with a game. Even so, whether or not it is on sale, our recommendation is that if it is in stock buy it as soon as possible, since estimates assure that it will be a very difficult product to find at Christmas.

From PS5 and Xbox series x directly nor do we speak. As soon as you see one available, buy it without closing your eyes. They disappear in milliseconds.

For lovers of reading

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon takes advantage of these sales and discount campaigns to launch huge discounts on devices that carry its own label. And one of them is obviously the Kindle, an e-book reader that reigns in the market and that usually receives very good deals at this time of year.

Attentive to the model Paperwhite and the classic, which could reach historical lows.

Attendees go on sales

Echo Dot

The other Amazon product that tends to get a lot of attention is the smart speaker with Alexa. The Echo from Amazon They have numerous offers and promotions throughout the year, but celebrations such as this Good End is where they get the best possible discounts.

These smart speakers with integrated Alexa have found their way into millions of homes around the world, so they are another of the products that stand out the most in the market.

