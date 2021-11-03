The best apps to learn English while speaking with native speakers

English classes are a basic pillar for learn English thanks to the professionals who are dedicated to it. However, practice is of great importance, as it allows us to learn modern words that are not taught in class. And if you choose to talk to other people, in addition to practice English, you will meet new people.

So next to the consumption of content in English, such as books, comics, songs, movies or series, talk to other people in that language it will help you practice it. Whether you opt for written chats or for voice messages or video calls. There are several options to choose from.

And to make it easy for you, we compiled several mobile apps, for iPhone and Android, that will help you contact speaking communities who want to learn English or practice it with other human beings instead of watching videos or listening to podcasts.

HelloTalk

With more than 150 languages ​​available and more than 30 million of members in your community, HelloTalk is one of the most popular apps to learn English and other languages ​​through practice. Available for iOS and Android, it also has a web version to practice English from your computer.



