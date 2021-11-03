The best apps to learn English while speaking with native speakers

English classes are a basic pillar for learn English thanks to the professionals who are dedicated to it. However, practice is of great importance, as it allows us to learn modern words that are not taught in class. And if you choose to talk to other people, in addition to practice English, you will meet new people.

So next to the consumption of content in English, such as books, comics, songs, movies or series, talk to other people in that language it will help you practice it. Whether you opt for written chats or for voice messages or video calls. There are several options to choose from.

And to make it easy for you, we compiled several mobile apps, for iPhone and Android, that will help you contact speaking communities who want to learn English or practice it with other human beings instead of watching videos or listening to podcasts.

HelloTalk

With more than 150 languages ​​available and more than 30 million of members in your community, HelloTalk is one of the most popular apps to learn English and other languages ​​through practice. Available for iOS and Android, it also has a web version to practice English from your computer.

Its operation is similar to a social network. You enter, you create a profile, you indicate which languages ​​you know and which you want to learn, in our case English, and you can start practicing it. For this you will have speaking communities. You can talk in text chats, WhatsApp style, or do it in a big way with voice messages, calls or video calls. Ideal for meeting new people in one-on-one conversations while practicing English.

For the conversation to flow, you will need a minimum knowledge of the language in question. However, to solve specific problems, you will have the help of HelloTalk. Among other things, you will get translations, pronunciations and corrections so that with each conversation you make it a little better.

InterPals

The motto of InterPals it is meet the world, know the world. Or what is the same, make friends while practicing languages ​​with native speakers from among its more than 5.4 million members. Available in a Web version and with applications for iOS and Android, this platform puts you in contact with other people to speak in English or other languages.

To learn and practice English with this mobile app and website, you will have to create a profile and search for language partners. From there, you can start a conversation with other people depending on their native language, what language they want to learn, their origin (country, city), age group, etc.

In your favor, InterPals It is one of the first internet pages that were created for this task. Originally, its format was that of an online forum. Currently, in addition to this format, with the app you can perform text conversations in real time. It is also possible to publish photographs of your trips, send timeless messages that will respond when they are online, etc.

Hello

Speak English with native speakers, anytime, anywhere. This is how it is presented Hello, an app for iOS and Android that will help you learn English, or rather, improve your fluency by speak in that language. All this through video calls in real time.

On the one hand, you can connect with other speakers to practice English while meeting new people from all over the world. And as a novelty, Hello introduces the ability to make video calls with English teachers. In other words, for a reasonable price you can receive virtual English classes. Individual or group.

In addition to English classes, in conversations with other “students”, Hello It makes it easier for you to be able to talk to those who have the same level as you. This way there will be no problem maintaining a fluent conversation. Also, these video calls can be private or group.

Lingbe

A social network to learn English practicing it. Lingbe use the social element, like the previous apps, so that you can find other speakers with whom practice English or another language. You create a profile, you look for other profiles with similar hobbies, you make friends and then you can talk to them.

To practice languages ​​you can use chats written in real time or opt for the audio calls. In the first case, you can choose who to talk to. In calls, the app will choose for you. A surprise call to meet people and practice English. If you’ve had a good time, you can talk later with that person by chat or audio call.

To the social component, Lingbe add a little gamification with its coin system and with levels. You will win both as you you help others in their practice of different languages.