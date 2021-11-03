The Argentine platform Ualá buys the bank ABC Capital

The Technological platform of Argentine origin, oriented to financial services, Ualá announced the purchase of the bank ABC Capital, that lately it had stumbled in its capitalization ratios with the risk of being revoked. Now, the firm comes to the rescue of the entity that began operating as a multiple banking institution since 2011.

For a few weeks, the executives of Ualá in Mexico, which has placed nearly 3,000,000 debit cards in the country in a year, were looking for options that would allow them to continue operating, after the rejection of the UnoDosTres platform. (from which the signature was hung to carry out electronic payment fund operations) to function under the law to Regulate Financial Technology Institutions, also known as fintech law.

In this sense, according to sources close to the operation, Ualá began probing the market in a context of purchases in the financial ecosystem, such as NuBank’s acquisition of the popular financial society (sofipo) Akala.

According to various sources, the directors of Ualá first looked for an option in the sofipos sector, but the directors of the Argentine firm they saw complications; however, on the banking issue they immediately detected ABC Capital.

The negotiations were short, since at the beginning of October the rejection of the National Banking and Securities Commission was announced (CNBV) to UnoDosTres, which forced it only to maintain its current operations and direct their end, with the limitation of not being able to incorporate new clients, which also limited Ualá for a time.

For this reason, Ualá and its founder Pierpaolo Barbieri began to analyze options. “We are in the process of adapting to the changes demanded by this new scenario to continue adding clients to Ualá and continue growing in the Mexican market, one of our priorities,” the firm explained to this medium when its position on the rejection of the CNBV to UnoDosTres.

In recent months ABC Capital, the bank headed by Mario Laborín, has not shown good signs of solvency. Last April, his capitalization ratio It was 9.33% m, that is, only below the requirement of 10.5% requested by the authority, but remaining in category 1 of the early warning scheme due to the temporary regulatory facility applied to banking due to the health contingency.

Last August, the bank’s capitalization index stood at 14.47 percent.