The 7 movies that have made Keanu Reeves the actor loved by all

The thousand faces of Keanu Reeves

Your name means “Cool breeze over the mountains ”, in Hawaiian. Born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, Keanu reeves began acting in theatrical productions and in television movies before making her film debut in Youngblood (1986). He continued in the sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and received praise for playing a hustler in the independent drama My Own Private Idaho (1991). But he would consecrate himself as an action hero with in Limit point (Point break, 1991) and Maximum speed (Speed, 1994).

Reeves has the virtue of playing different roles and, with each of them, being loved by the audience. He’s Neo, John wick, Constantine and even a surfer. Infobae has painstakingly searched his list of films to find out which ones made him the favorite actor of all.

Something’s gotta give: the doctor in love with an older woman

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves

A very sweet and romantic doctor falls in love with a woman (Diane keaton) even knowing that something is happening between her and a womanizer who is staying at her house. End up doing something unforgettable for his beloved, who had an old wish to travel to Paris for her birthday.

What’s the story about? The womanizer Harry sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda peet) arrive at the family’s beach house, and discover that her mother, the playwright Erica Barry (Diane Keaton) also plans to stay for the weekend. Erica is scandalized by the relationship and by sexist forms of Harry. But when the man suffers a heart attack and a doctor (Keanu reeves) prescribes rest in the house of Barry, is in love with Erica that – for once – may be out of reach.

The Lake House: how love transcends time

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in “The Lake House”

Reeves proved that he could also go beyond time limits by falling in love with a woman living in a different time. A lonely doctorSandra Bullock), who previously lived in a beautiful house by the lake, falls in love with the letters sent to him by his last resident, a frustrated architect (Keanu reeves). When they discover that they live two years apart, the couple must unravel the mystery behind their incredible romance.

Matrix: the hero who will save us from a dire future

Invincible couple: Reeves with Carrie-Anne Moss, in “The Matrix”

Even with the responsibility of being the one chosen to save humanity, Keanu has time to find true love. Neo (Reeves) believes that Morpheus (Laurence fishburne), an elusive figure considered the most dangerous man alive, can answer your question: “What is the Matrix?”. Neo is contacted by Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), a beautiful stranger who takes him to an underworld where he meets Morpheus. The two fight a brutal battle for their lives against a group of highly intelligent secret agents.. It’s a truth that could cost you Neo something even more valuable than his own life.

John wick: to war with the Russian mafia, for his little dog …

A Keanu Reeves meme for “John Wick”

He is not just any dog ​​lover. Keanu doesn’t mind ending half the world by avenging his faithful companion. The legendary assassin John wick (Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. His sudden death leaves him mired in deep mourning. The sadistic mobster Joseph Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John’s precious car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife. After that, John Unleash the ruthless killing machine within him and seek revenge. Meanwhile, the father of Iosef (Michael nyqvist), the former colleague of John, put a huge bounty on his head

Constantine: the rebel who doesn’t mind going to hell for helping someone

Keanu Reeves in “Constantine”

As a suicide survivor, the demon hunter John constantine (Keanu reeves) he has literally been to Hell, and has returned. He knows that when he dies (again) he will have a one-way ticket to the kingdom of Satan. Unless you can earn enough goodwill to climb God’s ladder to Heaven. While helping the police Angela dodson (Rachel Weisz) to investigate the apparent suicide of his twin, Constantine is involved in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. This story is based on the comics Hellblazer.

The unforgettable surfer cop from Limit point

One of the most unforgettable stories of Patrick Swayze He has our Keanu as a formula companion and opponent. In a plot that begins after a series of strange bank robberies in Southern California, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Reeves), infiltrates the suspicious gang. But this is not an ordinary group of thieves: they hide under the masks of various former US presidents. In addition, they are surfers – led by the charismatic Bodhi (Swayze) – who are addicted to the adrenaline rush of theft. But when Utah Falls in love of Tyler (Lori petty), a surfer close to the gang, complicates her sense of duty.

Toy story 4: and even the children adore it

Keanu Reeves, figure from “Toy Story 4” (Photo: AP)

And how he has love for everyone, he also did his part in an animated story. Duke caboom is a Canadian daredevil voiced by Keanu Reeves, in this fourth installment of the jewel in the crown of Pixar, Toy story. Woody, Buzz lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy called Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion, as the slight detour from Woody they take him to his friend Bo peep, long lost. While Woody and Bo They talk about the years gone by, they soon begin to realize that they are worlds different in terms of what they want out of life as toys.

KEEP READING:

“Loki”: the second season could be delayed

Billy Porter, the actor who plays the fairy godmother in the new “Cinderella”