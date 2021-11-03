THAT’S WHY IT’S SO GREAT: Carlos Tévez’s unmissable anecdote to understand Cristiano Ronaldo’s incomparable dedication and work ethic

After standing out with the West Ham shirt, Carlos Tevez was signed by Manchester United. And there in the giant of Old Trafford, The Apache coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo, who, without a doubt, has built one of the most brilliant careers in the entire history of the game.

At that time, Cris was already aiming for the throne. The Argentine attacker realized that he was someone different from the others because of his brutal dedication and work ethic. A couple of years ago, in an interview with Fantino for ESPN, the Boca Juniors legend said that, although he tried, he could never get there before The bug to the gym.

He never got up early, JA.

THE ANECDOTE OF TÉVEZ WITH CRISTIANO IN THE UNITED

“You learn to be professional in those things too. I arrived at the club early. If we trained at 9 AM, he arrives at the club at 7:30 AM and the guy (Cristiano) was already in the gym. He said: ‘Well, I’m going to arrive at 7 AM, I screw this up.’ He would arrive at 7 AM and the guy was already in the gym. At 6:45 AM I said: ‘I screw this up.’ And the guy was in the gym! I could never screw it up! He was always before me ”.

In 2016, in a chat with Radio La Red, also shared that Cris, contrary to what many may perceive, is not enlarged. Perhaps that image is the one that sells, but internally he is a very good boy: “Is it enlarged? No. That’s what it sells (laughs). The truth is that it is very professional. We are champions of the Champions together. Always when we play against we change our shirts. I have a great appreciation for him. He’s a good kid ”.

By the way, Carlitos never had a reputation for being a monster in training, JA. Look at what Ben Foster, former Manchester United goalkeeper, revealed on his YouTube channel: “The worst in training who was later the best in the games? Carlos Tevez, 100%. He was a wreck in training, he wasn’t interested. He did not care. Training wasn’t even a thing for him. It was horrible. But on Saturday afternoon… my God, what a player! That winning mentality gave everything he had and he was an incredible talent on the pitch on Saturday games. “

Undefeated Data. Carlos Tevez was Premier League champion with Manchester United and Manchester City. Historic achievement in the top English football circuit.

Do youDid you know…? Carlos Tévez and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated 6 titles together: 2 Premier League, 1 League Cup, 1 Community Shield, 1 UEFA Champions League and 1 Club World Cup. Unforgettable the attack they formed with Wayne Rooney.