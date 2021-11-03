Telegram is updated with “hyper-speed”, requests to join groups and more news

Telegram has been updated again, this time with new functions aimed at making it easier to find shared files.

A new update is on its way to Telegram users. The instant messaging application has been updated to introduce a good handful of news interesting both on iOS and Android, which are now available in the latest version of the app.

The changes include the arrival of a new “hyper speed” mode when moving through the gallery of documents shared in chats, or a “calendar view”, which allows you to view the documents shared on a specific day. In addition, there are other news that promise to continue improving the experience with the app.

All the news coming to Telegram today

The first of the news announced by Telegram today is the so-called “hyper speed mode” on the scroll. This function allows you to move much faster through the multimedia gallery of each chat, through a date bar present on the right side of the screen. In addition, it will be possible zoom in or out through a “pelizcar” gesture on the screen.

Telegram also introduces a new calendar view in chats, where you can see the files sent or received according to its date.

On the other hand, new options have also been added to filter shared media files to show only photos, only videos, or both. To do this, you just have to touch the header of the chat and swipe down. From there, it will be necessary tap on the menu icon.

The channels and chats also undergo changes with the arrival of this new update, including the possibility of create invitations that will require the administrator approval.

Likewise, to give administrators greater control, the option of set unique names for each invite link, so they are easier to label and organize.

In addition to the already classic inclusion of new interactive emojis, this version of Telegram also introduces specific changes for the iOS versionincluding new global chats -which will soon be on Android-, the option to see the estimated arrival time for shared locations, the option of quickly add comments to submitted photos, or a revamped settings menu.

The announced news are available on the latest version of Telegram, which can now be downloaded on iOS and Android through the App Store and Google Play.

