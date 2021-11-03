Tamara Falcó practices a fat burning workout that also tones

Toning has become the goal of most women who exercise: Losing weight is no longer the only thing that is sought with training but to mark abs, define the arms, raise the buttocks … To achieve the first and second, there are sessions from home that strengthen the entire upper body as a whole. As for the bottom, Cristina Pedroche knows the ultra effective movements for those who do not need to leave the living room either. As a global approach to fitness, Tamara Falcó has just shared with her fans an image in which she appears rendered after a class in the gym where he performs a method designed to achieve the best version of himself through three pillars: high performance training, nutrition and aesthetics.

Tamara Falcó has revealed with the photo she just shared in the gym that she is one of those who train in the afternoon (unlike Daniela Figo and JLo) and also that follow the program of fitness Mexican who triumphs in Spain. It’s called Challenge 48 and, although it has several training programs, it starts with one called Full Pack that promises to completely transform life habits with a 360º approach: exercise, nutrition and aesthetics. One of the greatest attractions of the system is that it lasts 8 weeks, neither more nor less, during which the previously set goals are achieved and the muscles are strengthened. Later, there are the so-called “maintenance programs” with which to set new objectives or strengthen those that have already been achieved.

High performance exercises

One of the most important pillars of the method followed by the Marchioness of Griñón is sports. In this case, high intensity functional workouts allow muscles to tone while burning calories even hours after class ended. These movements are interspersed with boxing sessions and kick boxing designed to strengthen each area of ​​the body. In fact, many models, including Gigi Hadid or Adriana Lima, have confessed that the secret of their ultra-defined figure is boxing, an activity that promotes self-esteem and that has also made Jennifer Aniston fall in love.

The importance of nutrition

That abs are done in the kitchen It is a saying that professional trainers endorse and that, no matter how much exercise you do, if it is not accompanied by a healthy diet rich in nutrients, you will never see the results of so much effort: “What must happen for us to lose fat is to generate an energy deficit, that is, to spend more calories than we consume. Only in this way can we burn the fat reserves in our body as energy. It is usual that during the first days of exercising we have more appetite and eat more, due to the greater energy demand induced by exercise “, explain the professionals of the Metropolitan Sports Club & Spa team.

For this reason, the second of the pillars of Tamara’s program is that of re-educate nutritional habits through a meal plan designed to achieve a goal which is monitored for the next 8 weeks. An alliance of fitness and nutrition that is completed through aesthetics: body pressotherapy, electrostimulation or thermotherapy with which to eliminate toxins and promote muscle recovery and cell regeneration for the next session of fitness.





