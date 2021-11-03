Takotsubo cardiomyopathy would be life threatening older adults requiring surgical interventions

An analysis of the literature of three cases maintains that the syndrome may delay the necessary interventions in this type of population.

These cases also reinforce what is stipulated in the literature, where this case of syndromes occur in 90% of cases in women and the majority are over 60 years of age.

Although in the scientific field diseases can vary in their manifestation and symptoms as scientific studies in different ethnic groups reappear, one thing is clear and that is that Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a rare syndrome characterized by acute anomalies of the movement of the left ventricle of the heart .

As described by three clinical cases, three cases of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy occurred in three Caucasian patients (79, 81 and 82 years of age) and the impact on their clinical course on their surgical treatments. Among the clinical pictures that these patients presented were obstructive lung disease, another patient with a fall with a medical history of osteoporosis with previous fragility fractures, asthma, among other conditions, and the other woman presented the need for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) .

All of these patients met the criteria for the diagnosis of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy based on a precipitating physical stressor due to the clinical pictures they presented, their elevated levels of troponin, ST segment changes on the ECG and reversible left ventricular dysfunction.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy was originally reported in Japan in 1990.

Usually mistaken for acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and may present with transient symptoms similar to cardiac ischemia, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, with electrocardiogram (ECG) changes in the ST segment elevation in the absence of significant coronary artery disease.

Biochemical markers of injury cardiac (troponin I and T, creatinine kinase and myoglobin) are usually elevated.

“For patients who present after trauma or with an urgent need for treatment Surgically, it is important to differentiate Takotsubo cardiomyopathy from acute coronary syndrome to prevent operative delays and avoid inappropriate management, ”the authors concluded.

