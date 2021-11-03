Sylvester Stallone regrets killing Apollo Creed in Rocky IV

Rocky – 92%, a film that tells the story of how a man who at first had no purpose, was able to achieve what he wanted with great dedication, is one of the most emblematic and motivational sports-themed films that exist. Rocky’s films are classics, having been incredibly successful since their inception in 1976, and being recognized to this day. Now, 45 years after the arrival of such an iconic character on the big screen, Sylvester Stallone shares a few words about why he regrets killing Apollo Creed in Rocky IV – 40%.

On November 11, a “director’s cut” of the eighties hit will be released. Rocky iv, which will be named “Rocky vs Drago ”. Faced with such an occasion, Sylvester Stallone, who wrote and starred in the film in 1985, shared a video on his Instagram account in which he talks about Rocky’s legacy. In the video, the actor is in a state of reflection regarding everything that surrounds these film classics. Stallone even admitted that he sometimes regrets getting rid of Apollo Creed, an important character in the saga of Rocky.

It was silly. Rocky V would never have happened and Rocky VI might never have happened that way.

The franchise of Rocky It is one of the most popular in all of history, raising more than a billion dollars worldwide. The saga tells the story of Rocky Balboa, a man who apparently did not have a clear direction in life, however, he decides to change this by trying to enter the world of boxing in a serious way. Rocky, also known later by his boxer nickname, “the Italian stallion”, achieves little by little, with a lot of effort and discipline, all his goals. This inspiring story that has captivated many has eight titles: Rocky – 92%, Rocky II – 83%, Rocky III – 61%, Rocky lV, Rocky V – 28%, Rocky Balboa – 76%, Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94% and Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%.

Rocky iv is among the most popular installments of the franchise, at the beginning of this, Iván Drago, imposing boxer of Russian origin, fights against Apollo Creed, who eager for his return to the ring, neglects himself and suffers a tragic death at the hands of Iván, who does not feel any kind of guilt, because he did not stop maliciously hitting Apollo even when they yelled it at him. Rocky and Apollo were great friends at that time, they had a story worth telling behind that friendship, which is why Apollo’s death was a strong impact for Balboa, who made the decision to return to the ring and challenge Drago, to thus avenge the death of Apollo.

Stallone He already confessed that there are times when he regrets having killed Apollo in history, however, it is important to recognize that without the death of this character, we would not have been able to enjoy this exciting classic that is Rocky iv, because such a great story occurs derived from the death of Apollo. Furthermore, if this event had not occurred, there would be no spin-offs. Believe l and Creed ll, whose plot is also directly related to Apollo.

Tapes Believe address the story of Adonis (played by Michael B. Jordan), who is the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed. Adonis spends his childhood in orphanages, but shortly after is adopted by his father’s widow, Mary Ann Creed, who takes him to live with her and gives him a good life. Adonis is determined to be a boxer like Apollo, so he goes to Philadelphia to contact Rocky and ask him to be his trainer.

In the end, many fans would have been happy that Apollo had not died in Rocky ivHowever, his death had positive results for the franchise. Apollo will always be remembered as a great character, key to the development of the story, and although his death hurts every time we see the film, we will be able to take into account the positive side of the plot path.

