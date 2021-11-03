Stephen King has a new novel and the memories that captivated Adele arrived – Tvshow – 11/03/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

novel Master of terror in another terrain

Stephen King he does not stop working and has the gift of a proliferation that is not detrimental to his work. At this point, his 74 years keep him imaginative and eager to travel new paths, and it shows in Billy Summers, a novel which recently hit local bookstores. It is the story of the man of the title, a hired assassin who is too good at his thing and with a past as a fighter in the Iraq war, who only accepts, say, assignments, when the target is a real bad person. And when you start planning retirement and have one last mission for

ahead, everything goes wrong.

Here the best-selling writer leaves his usual role as master of terror, to show that in the fields of thriller he can also do his thing. Billy summers It is a voluminous copy, which has everything to captivate the public and on top of it a beautiful cover design that among the colors, textures and reliefs already warns that the reading that is about to begin will be a good trip.

AuthorStephen King EditorialPenguin Random House, Plaza Janés Price990 pesos

memories Blogger that sweeps sales and impact

Who were you before the world told you who you should be? With that key question, Indomitable has conquered a massive audience that includes superstars of the singer’s stature Adele or actress Reese Witherspoon. That is what the Urano publishing house uses to promote this successful Glennon Doyle story, a writer and activist who has been publishing her memoirs since 2013 (and a little earlier if you count her blog posts) and has now arrived in Uruguay.

The book addresses the dilemma of how social impositions shape human beings, especially women and the queer community, and oppress their true personalities and concerns. Doyle’s starting point is a personal experience, as she was married to a man and had three children with him, when he fell in love with a woman and saw how all the foundations of his life were strongly shaken. The story and the reflection are made from the incisive and also from the humor.