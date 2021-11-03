Stephanie Land’s book on which The Housekeeper is based

Netflix has snagged two historic premieres after vacation. September 2021 will be, forever, the month of ‘The Squid Game’, the k-drama that became in a few weeks the most watched series in the history of the platform. But en October came another huge hit, ‘The Assistant’, whose figures are making it another of the most watched series on the planet and one that has also been in the top 3 for a long time.

‘The assistant’ is a series that has caused havoc with the public. There are viewers who have described it as repetitive and boring and who have left it half-baked, but has been part of the national conversation about the need to have a good social system that avoids risks to women victims of gender violence, people at risk of poverty, single mothers …

The series, starring Margaret qualley in the role of Alex, Nick robinson like her ex-partner Sean, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet playing Maddy, their daughter and Andie McDowell how Alex’s mother Paula (the actress in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ – one of the best wedding movies ever – is Qualley’s mother in real life) is a true celebration of the resilience capacity of a mother in the face of the most difficult situations in life. Perhaps that is why so many people have touched so much, including myself.

‘The assistant’ tells the true story of Stephanie Land, a woman who is now 43 years old but became pregnant at 28 on a summer adventure. His book was published in 2019 under the title ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’ and it became a true New York Times bestseller, recommended by the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, in his summer readings.

And we are in luck, because it has just arrived in Spanish bookstores ‘Maid. Hard jobs, low wages and a mother’s will to survive ‘, the Spanish version of Land’s work, published by Captain Swing (19 euros) and that will excite and engage you even more than the Netflix series. A book of 336 pages that are not read, are devoured.

As the series recounts, one of Stephanie Land’s great saves on her ‘desert crossing’ was write in a journal all the incidents I was going through. Thus, ‘Criada’ starkly presents the loneliness of single mothers within the American social system.

Stephanie Land, the real ‘maid’ whose true story inspired the Netflix series ‘The Housekeeper’. Captain Swing

The pregnancy cut short her plans to go to college like the rest of the girls her age. But he was not daunted, because to raise his daughter he worked during the day cleaning houses, studied online at night and, in his spare time? wrote without rest about their own experiences.

Thus, in the pages we again know of tremendous injustices already exposed in the series, such as work overload on low-paid employees, food stamps, government programs that supposedly provide houses but that you can also end up losing or what the officials called it ‘lucky’ to receive public aid.

Maid: Hard work, low wages (ESSAY)

There are extremely bleak paragraphs: “I don’t know how long the cleaning would take: I would leave the kitchen clean and tidy one afternoon and the next day I would find the countertops and counter full of pots and plates with traces of dried red sauce. He hoped his family would be satisfied and she may feel more serene until her baby arrives. But most of all I was glad I was done, “writes Stephanie Land. And is that It is not easy being an upper-middle-class maid: “I became a nameless ghost”, Add.

It is a journalism work that at times becomes a horror story but, above all, in a huge complaint against injustices, violence, precariousness and poverty. In Spain it has been published with a prologue by the writer and social activist Barbara Ehrenreich (‘Por cuatro duros’) and a preface by Rafaela Pimentel Lara, of the collective Territorio Dominicana.

Some of the criticism received by ‘Maid’

‘Criada’ has been magnificently received by practically all media and literature lovers; these are some of the criticisms received, which make us read the essay with much more enthusiasm:

“The details of Land’s struggle are sobering, but what is most memorable is the mark left by precariousness” (The New Yorker)

“An important look at the swamp of difficulties faced by the working poor” (Elle USA)

“I loved this story about a woman who survived impossible circumstances” (Reese Witherspoon)

What this book does well is illuminate the struggles of poverty and single motherhood, the relentless frustration of not having a safety net, the ways our society is systematically designed to keep impoverished people plunged into poverty. , the indignity of poverty through immovable bureaucracy and the lousy attitudes of many people towards poor people “(Roxane Gay, feminist writer).

“The book, with its simple prose and clear voice, sustains you. It is the story of a woman about how to get out of poverty and how the middle class turns a blind eye to the poverty that lurks only a few steps below, and it is worth worth reading “(The Washington Post)

“For readers who believe that people living below the poverty line are lazy and / or have intellectual problems, these memoirs are a strict and necessary corrective … The narrative also offers a powerful argument for increasing aid from the government for the working poor during an era when most aid is drastically reduced “(Kirkus Reviews)

