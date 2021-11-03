‘Star Wars’: The return of Hayden Christensen, the actor who succumbed to a cursed character | Culture | ICON

In 2002 the face of Hayden Christensen (Vancouver, 40 years old) multiplied on any support capable of becoming merchandising. The premiere that year of Attack of the clones it marked the culmination of the rise of an almost unknown Canadian interpreter who had taken over the most fascinating role in George Lucas’s galactic saga: Anakin Skywalker. Barely a decade later, and after being poorly received by critics and fans of the franchise, he took refuge in a small farm in his native Canada, oblivious to the noise of Hollywood and its blockbusters.

This 2021 fans have redeemed him and joyfully welcome his return to the saga alongside Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi and also how it just moved on The Hollywood Reporter, on Ahsoka, the history of the padawan mentored by Anakin Skywalker.

The first time Christensen appeared on screen, he dodged a racket from John McEnroe. He was an overly conscientious ball boy who, during a tennis tournament in Toronto, wandered onto the court to do his duty while the tennis player suffered one of his frequent rages. That night all the spectators who followed the game on Canadian television saw the face of the future Darth Vader fleetingly.

Becoming a professional tennis player was one of his aspirations until one day his older sister found no babysitter and took him to the recording of the Pringles commercial in which he starred. Little Christensen got out of there with his own contract. “From that moment I made one or two announcements a year. It was a great excuse to have a day off from school. When they were broadcast, I denied being me, because I was ashamed. Acting was not something that took me very seriously, “he told Interview in 2001.

Hayden Christensen with Kevin Kline during the screening of ‘The House of My Life’ at the 2001 Toronto Film Festival. J. Vespa (WireImage)

He was blond, slim, and objectively handsome, a mix that soon opened the door to small papers. He made his film debut in In the mouth of fear (1995) by John Carpenter, was one of the children of Mia Farrow and André Previn (Fletcher, for initiates in the Allen-Farrow soap opera) in a biographical film about the actress and one of the neighbors captivated by the Lisbon sisters in The Virgin Suicides (1999). His most relevant role came on television. In 2000 he played in Highlands a teenager who, after taking refuge in drugs after suffering sexual abuse, was admitted to a center for troubled youth. That was the character that made Lucas see in him a flash of the murky Anakin Skywalker and call his agent.

He moved to Los Angeles to audition and ended up beating more than 400 actors, including stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Walker, Heath Ledger, Joshua Jackson or Ryan Phillippe. “Hayden has those special qualities that you expect to find in an actor. He eats the camera, ”casting director Robin Gurland declared in 2002. “He has the characteristics that I was looking for for the Anakin character: the vulnerability and also the nerve. It’s rare to find an actor who goes so far and does it so well. “

I was on a roll. He had landed the most coveted role in the most anticipated movie of the decade while his first Hollywood experience, The house of my life (2001), in which he played Kevin Kline’s troubled son, had earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor. But it was the film itself destined to make him a star that was the first stick in his wheel: neither the fans nor the critics received with much enthusiasm. Attack of the clones nor its interpretation. What came after the Golden Globe nomination was the much less desirable Razzie. And another in 2005 for the next installment, Revenge of the Sith. The blame was shared equally between Christensen’s performance and Lucas’s script. “Every line of dialogue in the film falls dead, and none of the actors can do anything to prevent it,” wrote Stanley Kauffmann in The New Republic.

Hayden Christensen poses for the camera at the age of 22 at the Bryant Park hotel in New York. New York Daily News Archive (NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Phrases like “I am a prisoner of the kiss you should never have given me”, more typical of a light song success than of a screenwriter who came from the Coppola and Scorsese gang, incited laughter. Lucas did not take criticism well and defended his characters in the book The Star Wars Archives 1999-2005: “They are presented very honestly, they are not ironic and they are interpreted to the limit, but they are coherent.” And he settled: “Most people don’t understand the style of Star wars”. Those who in 2007 chose Queen Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker as the couple with the least chemistry in film history did not think so.

A cursed paper

Christensen was beginning to understand what it meant to step into the skin of a “cursed” character. The first Darth Vader, David Prowse, a British bodybuilder hired for his eight-foot, one-hundred-and-twenty-pound weight, discovered on the day of the premiere that his voice had been dubbed by actor James Earl Jones. It was not his greatest displeasure. Following Lucas’s suspicions that Prowse had leaked the climax of the trilogy – the legendary “I am your father” – to the press, he was subjected to close surveillance during filming. And as revenge, relegated from the scene in which we first see the face of Darth Vader, which was played by the theatrical actor Sebastian Shaw. In the entire trilogy, Prowse’s face was never seen or his voice heard. The man who had dismissed playing Chewbacca because he felt that Darth Vader would give him more visibility was a mere suit carrier. Prowse was banned from all official conventions and events of Star wars and became the most tragic figure in the trilogy. In 2016 his performance was vindicated by the Spaniards Marcos Cabotá and Tony Bestard in the documentary I am your father.

Worse luck was the little Jake Lloyd, who had the complicated role of playing a child Anakin in The Phantom Menace. Lloyd retired just two years later. In 2012 he explained the reasons: he had suffered harassment by his classmates and to this was added the stress caused by the huge number of events associated with the promotion of the film that he had to attend. He destroyed all his memories of the saga and refused to see the movies because of the “spooky memories” they provoked. In 2015 he was arrested for reckless driving and resisting authority. His mother, whom he had assaulted the day before, then revealed that Lloyd suffered from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication. After spending a few months in prison, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. In 2020 the family issued a statement stating that Lloyd suffers from paranoid schizophrenia to which is added an anosognosia that prevents him from becoming aware of his disorder and he lives in an institution near the family home.

Hayden Christensen during an interview on Jay Leno’s late night show, a regular stop on the way to the top, in 2005. NBC (NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via)

To prove that he was more than that stiff character with a Padawan braid, he pursued the rights of The price of the truth, the adaptation of an article by Vanity fair about Stephen Glass, a reporter from New Republic who had based his meteoric career on fabricated reports. Ultimately it was Tom Cruise who took over the production, but he garnered the best reviews of his career playing Glass. It seemed that, unlike other galactic stars like Mark Hamill, Christensen would not be eaten by his character. “I’m not worried about that either, although maybe I should be, given the number of times I’ve been asked about it,” he explained.

In 2008 he acquired a piece of land near Toronto. “I plan to start building soon. I’m dying to get my hands dirty. Now hay is grown there, but I want to fill the barn with cattle: first pigs, then cows and horses, ”he declared. He was looking for a refuge for his life with actress Rachel Bilson, with whom he had a son in 2014, and he wanted him away from Hollywood. “I take everything with a grain of salt. I don’t want it to be part of my job to talk about who I’m dating and what I’m doing outside of my working life. “

Hayden Christensen poses in a reproduction of the Millennium Falcon at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California in 2019. Handout (Getty Images)

If you wanted to stay off the industry radar, you did it. The rest of his films turned the criticism received for his work into Star wars in flattering. “The most insipid star of his generation” called it Ken Hanke in his review of Awake (2007). “How the hell did Hayden Christensen end up in this movie?” Wrote Richard Propes of his stint. Jumper (2008). He added: “The worst possible casting is to cast ‘stone boy’ Christensen in a role that requires personality, action, electricity and emotion.”

After the premiere of 90 minutes in heaven (2015), a film belonging to the subgenre of Christian drama (that graveyard of the fallen stars), the critic Matt Fagerholm did not have more pleasant words: “A better title would have been 121 minutes in purgatory. Christensen is an infuriating presence from the very first sequence. “

Since then, things have not been for the better for him. The films in which he has been involved have had less and less impact. Perhaps it is this lack of media exposure that has caused galactic fans to welcome his return to the saga with joy. Or that for the fans who are now in command, their memory is varnished with nostalgia, that filter that embellishes everything. Those who fell in love with the first Darth Vader, a six-foot monolith with a metallic voice, hated that lanky kid who they saw as an impostor, but those who have looked back to understand the last trilogy feel represented by him. Perhaps it helps that we are talking about a white man with normative and incontestable beauty, especially if we take into account that the biggest controversies among the followers of the saga have been related to female or non-Caucasian characters, such as the actress of origin. Asian Kelly Marie Tran or the protagonist of the latest trilogy, Daisy Ridley. Both were forced to leave social networks due to the harassment they suffered. Seen from that perspective, indifference might not be the worst of endings.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.