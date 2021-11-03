Star Wars confirms that Anakin did hear Qui-Gon’s voice, wasn’t it his imagination?

After years of doubts in the Star Wars world, it is confirmed that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) he did hear Qui-Gon Jinn’s voice (Liam Neeson) in one of the scenes from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. The debate among the community has been evident almost since the film’s premiere back in 2002, but there was never an official certification to support any of the positions. The book Star Wars: Queen’s Hope by EK Johnston has served to make it clear that young Skywalker had no imaginations, but instead heard the voice of his deceased teacher.

How Anakin Skywalker’s Hatred Was Born: Nightmares and the Tortuous Journey to Tatooine

It was during the Separatist Crisis, before Anakin’s trip to his native Tatooine to rescue his mother Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August) from the Tusken Raiders, when the character had nightmares while on Naboo. Her mission was to protect Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), but at night she had dreams as unpleasant as her mother’s torture. It was those nightmares that moved him to Tatooine, and he was not wrong: his mother was kidnapped and he had to watch her die.

The direct consequence was none other than the execution of all the sand dwellers who roamed the surroundings of Tatooine. However, just before this out of control, Anakin heard Qui-Gon Jin’s voice, who tried to make him see reason. Did you really hear his voice? Was it the product of your imagination? Now we know that it was the first and, consequently, Skywalker refused to listen to his teacher, no matter how much I was no longer physically by his side.

The beginning of the end of Anakin Skywalker; tilt to the dark side

These events aroused anger inside Anakin, feelings that surfaced from a dark side that slowly gushed out hopelessly until, as all fans will remember, they ended up in an irreversible situation narrated in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

This October we have learned that Hayden Christensen will once again play Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars: Ahsoka series, scheduled for next year 2022, as well as Season 3 of The Mandalorian. We will not have to wait that long for another of the expected spin-off of the Star Wars, The Book of Boba Fett, which this week has released a first trailer accompanied by its release date on Disney + –

