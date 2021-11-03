Star Wars confirmed that Anakin did hear Qui-Gon’s voice before his first catastrophic act.

In Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones there was a moment where Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) seemed to hear the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), but there was a debate on this matter because it had become clear if Did he actually hear the voice or was it just a figment of his imagination, but new material from the series has confirmed that the Jedi Master did communicate with the young Padawan just before he made his first big mistake.

And it is that in the middle of the Separatist Crisis, Anakin decided to return to Tatooine to rescue his mother Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August) who had been enslaved by the Tusken Raiders. While Anakin was on Naboo on a mission to protect Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), he had nightmares about his mother being tortured, prompting him to travel to rescue her.

Upon returning to his old home he discovered that Shmi was indeed kidnapped, and finding her in the Tusken Raiders camp was a tragic moment since he only managed to see her die in his arms, which caused him an intense hatred that made Anakin finish massacring all the dwellers of the sands that were in the place. Just before this happened, Qui-Gon Jin’s voice can be heard in the background trying to stop Anakin, but it was not very clear if it was just a figment of his imagination.

The new book Star Wars: Queen’s Hope by EK Johnston clarifies this issue, as it confirms that Anakin did hear Qui-Gon’s voice, which means that the young man decided to ignore him because his hatred was too strong. Below is the excerpt from the book posted on StarWars.com (via ScreenRant):

He had heard Qui-Gon’s voice in the desert, begging him to listen to his better nature, not to surrender to his hatred. I have not heard. At the time, he had told himself that he was imagining it, but he knew he was lying. If Qui-Gon was out there, somehow, Anakin owed him an apology. And I would always appreciate the Master’s advice.

So now that this information has been revealed, new questions have arisen, most notably the great question whether then Qui-Gon had already managed to rise from the dead by that particular point, or if he was close to becoming a ghost of the force.