Special Film Series seasonal productions to enjoy again

These days we celebrate in our country the Day of the Dead, however, many also enjoy Halloween.

Month of many activities, but not all of them go out and those who stay at home will be able to enjoy some cinematographic options that are part of this very special season. To enjoy these tapes we have different platforms, rent or even through television channels.

Coconut animation in 127 minutes. Disney and Pixar pay tribute to Mexico with this production focused on the Day of the Dead, where we will meet little Miguel, who despite the incomprehensible ban on music for several generations in his family, he dreams of becoming a consecrated musician , like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.

Desperate to test their talents, Miguel and his dog arrive in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead as the result of a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, she meets the sympathetic con man Héctor and together they embark on an extraordinary journey to uncover the real reason behind Miguel’s family history.

The film is scripted by Adrián Molina, music by Michael Giacchino, edited by Steve Bloom and directed by Lee Unkrich.

Annabelle 3: Coming home, terror in 106 minutes. Starring the sinister doll of the universe, now Ed and Lorraine Warren, determined to prevent Annabelle from doing more damage, keep the possessed doll in the room of demonic artifacts that is in their house under lock and key, behind a holy glass and with the blessing. of a priest.

But the curiosity of some girls makes Annabelle come out of her confinement and awaken the evil spirits in the room, who are targeting new victims. Acting Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Emily Brobst, directs his first feature Gary Dauberman.

Bloody wedding, terror in 95 minutes. A young bride joins her new husband’s opulent and eccentric family.

When he gets married he will have to comply with an ancient tradition that becomes a deadly game where everyone struggles to survive, especially the bride. Acting Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Samara Weaving. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett.

Malasaña 32, terror in 105 minutes. The Spanish production leads to a plot based on real events where Manolo and Candela settle in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña, together with their three children and grandfather Fermín.

They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that the capital of a country that is in full transition seems to offer them.

But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know about the house they have bought; they are not alone. Bea Segura, Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos perform. Directed by Alberto Pintó.

The lighthouse the one hour and 50 minute film is a mixture of suspense, horror and drama directed by Robert Eggers and starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, the plot is set in the 1890s, where two lighthouse keepers face a shift of four For weeks, they fight the constant temptation to be swept away by madness on a remote and mysterious New England island.

Set its story on a small island in Maine, at the beginning of the 20th century, Thomas Wake, a former and veteran lighthouse keeper and Ephraim Winslow, his young assistant, must live together, but little by little they fall into a sinister and violent aura, base of a mythology that has surrounded the marine stories throughout history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDBNcTMmR30

It: Chapter Two, terror in 169 minutes. Evil will resurface in Derry when the Losers Club, formerly children now adults, reunites in the place where it all began.

The film is the sequel to the film Eso (2017), which tells us how every 27 years evil returns to the city of Derry and in this chapter 2, it brings together the adult characters who long ago took their own path.

James McAvoy plays Bill, Jessica Chastain plays Beverly, Bill Hader plays Richie, Isaiah Mustafa plays Mike, Jay Ryan plays Ben, James Ransone plays Eddie and Bill Skarsgård reprises the role of Pennywise, the devilish clown. The address runs again by Andy Muschietti. The real terror is back with It: Chapter Two, all floating.

Us, terror in 117 minutes. A mother and father take their children to their beach house hoping to enjoy time with their friends.

But their serenity turns into tension and chaos when some visitors arrive uninvited, the surprise: they are themselves. They act Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, Winston Duke. Directs Jordan Peele.

The book of life, animation in 135 minutes, talks about Manolo, a music-loving bullfighter who is in love with the beautiful María.

Manolo about to make several decisions that will change his destiny, one day when declaring his love to the beautiful lady, he is stung by a viper, which leads Manolo to embark on an incredible journey that will encompass three fantastic worlds, in which he must face your worst nightmares and fears. Directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez with the production of Guillermo del Toro.

Chills 2: A haunted night, 90 minute comedy and suspense. Halloween comes to life in a new adventure based on the RL Stine’s book series that has sold over 400 million copies.

Now the neighborhood is preparing to experience a special night, when some friends find a book that will be a success. Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong, Chris Parnell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Madison Iseman. Directed by Ari Sandel.

The others, suspense and terror in 140 minutes. In a secluded country mansion, lives an apparent widow and her two children, both of whom are sensitive to light.

The woman has to hire several servants to help her around the house, as well as being strict with them so as not to harm her children.

But strange events begin to occur in the mansion where spirits and ghosts are present, without imagining who they really are. Nicole Kidman, Elaine Cassidy, Christopher Eccleston, among others, star. Directed by Alejandro Amenábar.