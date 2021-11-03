Sorry, Facebook! There is already a company called Meta and they don’t want to give you their name

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Last week, Facebook announced that its parent company will change its name. He will leave behind the already stained name that he shares with the social network to start calling himself Meta. What the technology company did not have is that there is already a company called Meta in the United States and it has no intention of giving it its name.

According to information from TMZIn August 2021, a company applied for the trademark “Meta” in the United States. This is Meta PC, a company that sells computers, laptops, tablets and software.

In a video, Joe Darger and Zack Schutt, founders of Meta PC, revealed that they have been working on the brand for more than a year. That said, it was only a few months ago that they were encouraged to register it in the United States. The above has had a problem: the registration has not yet been completed. This means that they are not yet the owners of the brand they have built in the last few months.

The important thing here is that Darger and Schutt are open to negotiation. They say that if Mark Zuckerberg pays them $ 20 million then they will give him the name and will not make any kind of conflict.

Will they come to an agreement? We will have to be on the lookout to find out. We find it difficult to imagine that Facebook, one of the largest companies in the world, chose a name without first checking to see if it could be theirs. In this way, we are almost certain that the technology giant has an ace up its sleeve that will allow it to use Meta as its company name without having to negotiate.

Now, even if Darger and Schutt are left without their millions, it is not like the choice of the Facebook name has left them without benefits. What happens is that it helped his brand to be on everyone’s lips and that his followers on social networks increased considerably. It will surely result in some extra sales and a better future for Meta PC.

What do you think about this new? Do you think the founders of Meta PC are going to make their millions? Tell us in the comments.

