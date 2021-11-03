Sofía Vergara will be The Black Widow; will play Griselda Blanco

Digital Millennium

Griselda Blanco, better known as La Viuda Negra or La Madrina de la Cocaine, was one of the most dangerous drug traffickers in times when Pablo Escobar was in command of the drug empire in Colombia, now Netflix will make a television series about this character and Sofía Vergara will star in it.

According to Deadline, the Griselda’s six-episode series chronicles the real life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal mix of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business, leading to her becoming widely known as The Black Widow.

The series comes from Empire and Justified writer Ingrid Escajeda, who is a showrunner, writer and executive producer, in addition to Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard, the creative team behind Narcos, but is not related to the thriller. drug store. franchise.

Vergara will also serve as executive producer on the project alongside Luis Balaguer for Latin World Entertainment. The Colombian Baiz will direct all the episodes.

“Griselda Blanco was a huge character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male bosses we know so much about,” said Vergara. “We are delighted to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of his life to the screen.”

“Griselda Blanco has long been an exciting project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences. “

