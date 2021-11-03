Sofia Vergara, sexy fifties

MEXICO CITY.

SOfía Vergara is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized Latinas in Hollywood. With her marked accent when speaking English, with the charisma she has and the ease she possesses to seduce thanks to a curved body and envy, the Colombian actress has made a place in an industry that yielded to her charms and that allowed her to be the highest paid performer on television when she was part of Modern family. On the way to turning 50, Sofía Vergara takes stock of her life and her career, bringing out her funny side.

I already feel super old knowing that I am going to turn 50, really. I can’t believe it because the truth flew by. It has been 50 years of happiness, bad times, work, disappointments, everything. So far I have had a life of good and bad things and everything has been super interesting. I can’t complain, professionally, it has gone very well for me and I think that when I reach 50 there is nothing that says ‘oh, I wanted to do this thing and I didn’t do it’, I like the entertainment business and now with it closure and the pandemic we realized that we need it more than ever. Oh, and I am very happy to reach 50 and that I did not get covid, until now, “she told Excelsior Sofia Vergara.

The Barranquillera, who has been seen as a judge of America’s Got Talent, is on long tablecloths before the premiere of the animated film Koati, which he produced with the singer Marc Anthony and in which he also lends his voice to a coral viper named Zaina who only looks out for her interests.

The character was perfect for me. I wanted to do a pretty bad snake, but she had a lot of comedy in all the little things she did. She is not just a ‘bad-bad’, but it seemed to me that she was a character that I could do for the comedy part. I loved doing it, I enjoyed it a lot and I think people are going to like it a lot because it is bad, but fun and in the end it ends up paying for its evil, “said Vergara during a nightly meeting via Zoom with some Mexican media.

Under the direction of Rodrigo Pérez-Castro, Koati It was just released on the billboard in the United States and in our country the film will hit the Blim platform on November 25, revealing a very Latin American project in its manufacture and content. The film, the first animated production produced by Sofía Vergara, tells the story of how a coati, a butterfly and a frog try to save other animals in the Amazon rainforest that flee from the destruction of their habitat, deceived by the snake Zaina.

It is a very nice project by Latinos for Latinos and we are super proud. In addition, with the music of Marc Anthony it was the perfect complement that we were able to achieve in the film. We believe that it is a film that will attract a lot of attention to parents because they will feel nostalgia for their countries and the children will learn something, since the film has a very nice message that is to protect and care for nature, as well as the importance of the family ”, explained Vergara.

Regarding the fact that this film has a very Latin flag, since within its cast it has the dubbing of Adriana Barraza, Eva Luna Montaner, Sebastián Villalobos and Eduardo Franco, Sofía Vergara reinforced this idea and commented that Koati it can help the children of migrants to know their roots.

It has everything to do with Latino culture. When they brought me the script it seemed spectacular to me, the writers had done a beautiful job recreating this life of animals, the flora of the Amazon rainforest, something very exotic that the world has not seen in the way we are showing it. I think it is a very nice opportunity to show Latino children who have lived their entire lives in the United States and who do not know or have heard of many of these animals that are in extinction. It was a very important opportunity to use such spectacular Latin talent ”, the Colombian deepened.

With a total of 23.5 million followers on Instagram, Sofía Vergara regularly shares her activities, her trips, brand launches, parties and family gatherings, such as when she did the same on the 30th birthday of her son Manolo.

Manolo turned 30 on September 16, I made him a birthday, I love to have parties and celebrate everything that needs to be celebrated. All good things I always think we have to celebrate and give thanks to God … 30 years old, imagine, I feel 30 years old and when I look in the mirror I look at myself 50 years old and when I sit alone I feel 30 years old, well no It’s a lie, now I even have back pain, I already feel old and I can’t believe that Manolo is 30 years old, ”concluded Vergara.

KNOW HER

-Sofia Vergara.

-He was born on July 10, 1972.

-Colombian.

-While studying dentistry, she was discovered by a photographer, which led her to the world of modeling.

-In 1995 she was the host of the travel program Out of series, which opened the doors to him in the United States.

-In 2002 she debuted as an actress in Big Trouble.

-His success came in 2009 when he gave life to Gloria Delgado in Modern family.

-He is a partner of actor Joe Manganiello.

-Koatí is the first animated film produced by Vergara.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ