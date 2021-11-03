Siega, the “genomic warehouse” of Public Health

José María de Torres Medina, General Director of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía.

The crisis of Covid-19 continues to promote advances and research in health. One of the most recent is the Integrated System of Genomic Epidemiology of Andalusia (Siega), which despite being created to sketch an epidemiological map of the Escherichia Coli, was born in the heat of a pandemic with which it shares “its zoonotic origin”.

These are the words of Jose Maria de Torres Medina, Director General of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía who explains to Medical Writing the operation of this project and its potential impact on the health system of our country. “We have set ourselves the goal that Harvest becomes the large centralized genomic warehouse of pathogens relevant to health in Andalusia, whether bacteria or viruses, and which can be made available to health professionals Public health and all the health professionals of the Andalusian Public Health System (SSPA), as well as researchers in human, environmental, animal and plant health “, explains Medina.

“Currently, this epidemiological map is in full growth phase to be able to move on to genome-based classification “, de Torres Medina explains to this medium.” As an example, we can recall the European outbreak produced by Verotoxigenic E. Coli in 2011, erroneously associated at first with the cucumbers of Andalusia and that finally it was demonstrated to be associated with imported germinated shoots “, adds.

“This technology it could have accurately discriminated the origin of the responsible microorganism, discarding its Andalusian origin from the beginning and saving us damage to our land, “he defends below.

Reduce time to obtain results

As main objectives, de Torres Medina defines a set of challenges to face in the future of Siega. In the short term, the general director expresses that “we will incorporate the first Legionella strains to analyze all the samples that are detected by the surveillance systems against cases or outbreaks of this disease”.

Likewise, it ensures that its purpose will also be to “have a more automated system that facilitates information processing and shortens the times for obtaining results”, as well as being able to provide a kind of “basic portfolio of genomic services” to disposition of health professionals and animal and plant health.

Important health impact

The impact of this health technology “It is very important,” emphasizes Torres Medina, who assures that, in the era we are living in, with a high relevance of information technology, big data and of the personalized or precision medicine, “science can be boosted by having a genomic database of microorganisms, which promote research in Public health, analyzing how pathogens behave, mutations, resistance, development in different habitats, emerging pathogens, etc. “.

“Science can be boosted by having a genomic database of microorganisms”

In this context, different studies have been carried out that “have quantified the savings involved in detecting in advance and through genomic sequencing, the source of origin of the disease and thus optimizing the use of available resources, which undoubtedly avoids nNew diseases from the sequenced pathogen and costs associated with these “, as Medina clarifies.

“Given the multidisciplinary nature of this initiative, professionals with very diverse profiles and fields collaborate, such as professionals in data analysis, Microbiology, Pharmacy, Medicine, Veterinary Medicine or Bioinformatics, where the team of Joaquin Dopazo, director of Clinical Bioinformatics Area of ​​the Progreso y Salud Foundation (FPS), as well as, collaborations with international researchers and research centers and institutes “, the general director makes special mention.

The largest epidemiological map is that of Sars-Cov2

Returning to the coronavirus, de Torres Medina recalls that “the most developed map by number of genomes is the one related to SARS-COV2, which incorporates more than 5,000 genomes and has made it possible to monitor the different lineages of the virus and participate in international research such as, for example, that related to the molecular mechanisms of the virus. Covid-19“.

“Beyond the SARS-COV2, the most advanced phylogenetic trees are those related to Listeria (with more than 460 genomes) and Salmonella (with more than 260 genomes) “, he enumerates.” We can say that no significant circulations of strains have been detected to date since livestock or agriculture to food and / or people, “he explains.