Series: Review of “Love Life – Season 2: Ep. 1-3”, by Sam Boyd (HBO Max)

The first season of LOVE LIFE, released last year after the pandemic began (read review here), was one of the launching cards for HBO Max, which was just starting out as a streaming platform at the time and is now much more consolidated internationally. A little over a year later the second appears with its first three episodes already released. As corresponds to what is called «anthology series«, The second season tells a story that has nothing (or almost nothing) to do with that of last season. We will see, yes, in the first episode the protagonist of this new season, Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper, whom many will recognize from the series THE GOOD PLACE or movies like MIDSOMMAR), share the same party with Derby (Anna Kendrick), the protagonist of the first season, but from then on their paths continue separately. At least, in the three episodes seen so far.

The first season narrated a long period of time (say, from 2012 to 2019) in the life of the protagonist and this begins in 2016, connecting with a situation from the previous season that it would not be convenient to anticipate for those who did not see it. Marcus is considerably older than Darby, which presents the season with a quest of a different kind: instead of focusing on the life of a 20-year-old, as it was there, he will focus on that of someone who appears to be in their 30s, who He has already been married for many years – to his girlfriend from college – and he goes through different types of situations and emotions. Marcus is African American, he is married to Emily, a white girl (Maya Kazan, granddaughter of the director Elia Kazan and sister of the actress Zoe) and they have reached that moment in their relationship in which, although they are not obviously bad, to at the same time it is clear that the relationship is quite worn out.

What is clear in the first episode – here, as in the first season, each episode has a proper name that is usually that of the person with whom the protagonist is involved at that moment – is that Marcus is going through a crisis that is also going on other sides. He is a literary editor who does not feel too comfortable in his work – he has the feeling that he is there for reasons of racial parity and that they do not pay much attention to his projects – and several people also point out that his personality is perhaps excessively « educated”. When a friend of his and his own wife compare him to Obama, it is a way of telling him that he goes through life as if he wants white people to like him. And that frustrates him.

In the first episode Marcus strikes up a conversation with Mia Hines (Jessica Williams), a black girl who waits for an Uber while he has gone out for air, a little exhausted from the party he was at and that his wife seems to continue enjoying. The conversation ends with an exchange of telephones, increasingly daily messages and, taking advantage of the different work hours he has with his wife, the guy ends up going out one night with her and lying to Emily about what he did. When his wife discovers his messages with the girl, the couple will completely fall apart. As the voice-over that runs through the series says (in the first season it was that of a woman, Lesley Manville; now it is that of the veteran Keith David), the “discovery” ends up being the trigger for an already complicated relationship.

From then on we will witness the romantic misadventures of the now divorced Marcus. And judging by the other two episodes that are already available on the platform, you will find very different situations in each of them. The first is the classic case of “divorced man returns to action,” with all the misunderstandings, discomforts, and peculiar situations encountered by someone who has lost a bit of practice in this matter. datingespecially in digital times. The episode is called Paloma and you will see to whom it is due: clearly it is one of those situations purely generated by a mixture of factors: nerves, anguish, despair and some consumption.

In the third episode the action moves to Michigan (to the university city of Ann Arbor, more specifically), where Marcus is originally from, as he travels with his sister Ida – and her girlfriend – to the 35-year anniversary of marriage. from his parents. And there she will live, on the one hand, the classic reunion with a friend from the old days of high school while, at the same time, she tries to deal with the way in which her parents – who were never very supportive of her marriage to a white girl – they quickly try to find a partner.

Although Marcus is the clear protagonist, the second season of LOVE LIFE It arms the world in which it moves in a very distinctive way. Unlike Darby who had roommatesHere the situation is more dispersed. When they separate, he goes to live with Ida (Punkie Johnson), who has little patience for him, and soon gets an apartment in Brooklyn that depresses him a bit. He can’t count on his two best friends too much either: Yogi (Comedian CP) is nice and funny but he’s married and spends his weekends watching. Monsters looped, while Kian (Arian Moayed, who many will recognize as Stewy’s calculator of SUCCESSION) is a guy who just made a lot of money with a app And he’s kind of on his own ‘nouveau riche’ planet.

Although the change of protagonist may be due to this quest by Hollywood to have more and more series with protagonists who are members of minorities, it does not feel at all forced or placed on the basis of some kind of “political correctness” or “representativeness.” On the contrary, it is a very good way of observing the similarities and differences that can appear in the romantic journey of what they now call, again, “people of color”, especially in relation to the white people who usually star in this kind of romantic comedies. The accent is not on that, but many times – as I mentioned at the beginning in relation to Marcus’ “non-threatening” public image – those subtle, or not so subtle, differences mark the character’s emotional journey and his journey, which is just beginning.



