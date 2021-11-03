Selena Gomez dismays the world after showing the ravages of lupus

Selena Gomez, without a doubt, she is one of the most talented and beloved artists in recent times.

With various albums, series and songs, the Disney ex-actress positioned herself as one of the most sought-after contemporary celebrities on social media.

However, everything changed for her when she was diagnosed with lupus, which is a chronic autoimmune condition that can permanently damage any part of the body, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Selena Gomez made his illness public in 2017, when his examiner France Raísa He donated a kidney, which was documented in an emotional photograph.

This situation caused the singer to move away from social networks for a while to recover; over time Selena she has been very open about her health status.

The consequences of your illness

In fact, one of the consequences of lupus in his body it was manifested recently in the series Selena + Chef. The singer, at the time of making a recipe, could not squeeze a lemon because she had a great weakness in her hands.

However, this situation did not progress due to the presence of the grandfather of Selena, to help her in everything.

Sorry, my hands are weak. I have lupus, but that’s why I have dad

Although Selena She looked radiant with her beautiful smile, the incident caused concern among her fans. However, she rectified that she remains attentive to her health.