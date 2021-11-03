Selena Gomez and Steve Martin’s Friendship in the Comedy-Thriller ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Will Be Renewed for a Second Season | Television | Entertainment

It was developed by Hulu (a subscription-based online streaming platform, like Netflix) and it came to Latin America through Star +.

The murder mystery comedy Only murders in the building (Only murders in the building), starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, has just broadcast the last episode of its first installment. And thanks to its instant success (it was the comedy of Hulu most viewed on the day of its premiere) the return was exchanged for a second season.

Created by Martin, the skit follows Gomez, Short, and Martin as their characters try to solve a mysterious death in the building where they live, the Arconia, in the Upper West Side (New York). While playing detectives, the group makes a podcast on serial crimes true, while documenting your efforts on the case within your apartment complex.

In September, it was announced that the series would return for a second season. “The production reflects the type of creative excellence which is the hallmark of Hulu Originals, ”he said. Craig erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, following the announcement.

With the script underway and cast getting ready, the second season will begin filming in november, heading for its launch in 2022. At the moment the production is celebrating various castings to incorporate three new characters to the plot: Lucy, Nina Kim and Alice.

“Steve Martin, writer John Hoffman, and producer Dan Fogelman have created a unique, captivating and entertaining series. The public’s response to the delicious mix of mystery, humor and emotion on the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely threesome in their next adventure. “

The program’s account posted a short video on Twitter, in which the cast members expressed different forms of emotion For the renewal of the story In the end, the clip points out that the show returns for the second season. While viewers await “more murders”, those who have not yet witnessed these crimes can even see what the crime was. First season.