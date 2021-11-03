Sebastián Córdova’s reactions that would be wearing down the board

Sebastian Cordova He was coming from a great professional moment. Third place with Selection of Mexico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -which took place between July and August of this year-, designation of the number ten in the Eagles of America, and a great performance both in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX like in the Concacaf Champions League 2021.

But the defeat suffered by the whole cream blue in the final of the international contest at the hands of the Rayados of MonterreyApparently, they deepened a certain annoyance that had already been generated around the midfielder born in Aguascalientes, regarding his ways off the field of play with members of the board and fans.

This is how the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal tells it: “Sebastian Cordova She’s like a diva. Not only is he filling the board’s patience with his attitudes, but also disappointing some fans who have sought him out to take photos or ask for an autograph, before which, the ’10’ cream blue always refuses “.

Likewise, the aforementioned media exemplified the report with an alleged one-off episode, in which the soccer player would have asked the security of the Aztec stadium that, after the meeting in front of Santos Laguna for him Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, escort you to your car to avoid the fans approaching you.

Sebastián Córdova and the possibility of retiring from America at the end of the year

During various moments of the semester the Sebastian Cordova expressed his desire to emigrate to football Europe, which is a possibility, not only because of the general balance of its present both in the Eagles of America like in the Selection of Mexico, but because, in addition, Santiago Banos confessed in an interview that they have already received calls from teams of the Old continent. The League will be the last of the current ten in the cream blue?