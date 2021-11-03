Scottie Pippen explodes against Michael Jordan and the Last Dance

Scottie pippen he couldn’t take it anymore. The former forward of the Chicago Bulls exploded against Michael Jordan and the documentary The last dance, considering that he only tried to enhance the figure of ’23’ while minimizing the rest of the squad that immortalized the team of the NBA in the 1990s.

GQ magazine got a preview of the book that Scottie pippen will launch this November 9, which is titled Unguarded, and in which he makes his thoughts more than clear against Michael Jordan, of whom he also considered that he launched The last dance to outshine Lebron James before the new generations.

“The last two episodes aired on May 17. Like the previous eight, they glorified Michael Jordan without giving enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserves a lot of the blame for that. The producers had given him editorial control of the final product. The documentary could not have been published otherwise. He was the protagonist and the director.

“Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was the greatest of all during his time, and even greater than LeBron James, the player many consider not only their equal, but their superior. So Michael presented his story, not the story of The Last Dance.“, threw Pippen against his former partner.

Scottie pippen emphasized that Michael Jordan He made his achievements stand out at all times in the series, even when one of the chapters made reference to his career.

“Over and over again, the spotlight shone on the number 23. Even in the second episode, which focused for a time on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was just an accessory. His ‘best teammate of all time’ called me. I couldn’t have been more condescending if I had tried, ”he added.

Jordan took a million

Finally, Pippen I affirm that Jordan took a large sum of money for the documentary of The last dance what is in Netflix, while he and the rest of his former teammates nothing.

“To make matters worse, Michael received $ 10 million for his role in the documentary.while my teammates and I we didn’t earn a penny, another reminder of the pecking order of the old days, “wrote the former American player.