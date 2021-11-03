Scientists solve the mystery of a vast area of ​​the Atacama desert covered by molten glass

An international group of researchers determined that the origin of the phenomenon is in the explosion of a comet 12,000 years ago.

About a decade ago, scientists turned their attention to an enigmatic 75 km strip covered by shards of molten glass in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The mystery surrounding the heat so intense that it scorched the area’s sandy soil into sheets of silicate glass has just been cleared up by a study conducted by researchers from the US and Chile and published on November 2 in the journal. Geology.

According to the authors, the extreme heat that gave rise to the phenomenon is due to a comet that exploded about 12,000 years ago – near the end of the Pleistocene – just above the area. The twisted and bent fragments of silicate glass up to 50 cm wide “concentrated in certain areas of the Atacama desert near Pica indicate almost simultaneous and intense explosions in the air near the surface of the Earth,” the article reads.

The researchers note in their study that desert glass samples contain small fragments of minerals that are often found in rocks of extraterrestrial origin. These coincide with the composition of the material brought to Earth by NASA’s Stardust mission, which took samples of particles from a comet called Wild 2, according to a statement issued by Brown University (USA), a participant in the investigation.

Scientists suggest that these minerals fell into the desert after the comet’s explosion that melted its sandy surface.

“This is the first time that we have clear evidence of glass on Earth that was generated by thermal radiation and the winds of a fireball that exploded just above the surface,” said Pete Schultz, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Earth, Environment. and Planetarium of the American University.

“Many of us have seen bolide fireballs streaking through the sky, but those are small dots compared to this,” said the scientist, who dismissed previous hypotheses that the glass shards were the result of ancient grass fires, since that the region was not always a desert.

Detailed chemical analysis of dozens of samples taken from glass deposits throughout the region, carried out in conjunction with the Fernbank Science Center in the USA and the Universidad Santo Tomás and the Chilean Geology and Mining Service, found that minerals called zircons had thermally decomposed to form another mineral called baddeleyite.

That transformation of one mineral into another generally occurs at temperatures above 1,650 degrees Celsius, a much higher heat level than what a traditional burning of grasses could generate, Schultz explained.