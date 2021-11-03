Sanitas Mayores bets on music therapy for emotional well-being

Sanitas Mayores launches a cycle of 120 concerts, in collaboration with the foundation ‘Musicians for health’, which will be held in their seven residencies in Barcelona during November and December

With this proposal of music therapy Sanitas Mayores tries to promote in its residences in Barcelona a active, happy and healthy aging, and is part of the initiative to improve the lives of the elderly of the World Health Organization (WHO), which declares the decade between 2021 and 2030 as the Decade of Healthy Aging.

Music is an activity that brings many benefits to the elderly due to its rhythmic and creative component

And is that stress, isolation and uncertainty to which the elderly have been subjected during the health crisis generated by Covid-19 has caused mental health problems to have worsened in this population sector.

In this sense, David curto, Medical Director, Innovation and Quality of Senior Sanitas notes that “From Sanitas we have been carrying out activities related to music therapy for years, being aware of the great contributions it has in the happy aging of the elderly, and this new concert initiative raises even more the commitment to this restorative therapy “.

In addition, it stresses that it is «It is essential to work in this line and to collaborate with different entities in favor of a healthy and happy aging and with guarantees of a dignified life. This activity seeks avoid those bad thoughts, reduce stress, improve mood and alleviate physical pain“.

In these concerts, which will last 60 minutes each and which they will also be done in online format, older people will be able to enjoy live music, sing, dance, play instruments and even pre-select the repertoire of songs, being able to listen to the best versions of the soundtracks of their lives. In this way, it is intended encourage participation during the event to enhance the physical and cognitive benefits in the health of the elderly.

Music is one of the activities that brings the greatest benefits to society due to its rhythmic and creative component, with special emphasis on older people. Multiple studies have shown its efficacy for improve memory, physical agility, social relationships, mental health and cognitive stimulation.

In addition, these types of activities alsohelp develop interactions between residents and healthcare personnel, which creates collective identity, cohesion and brotherhood among patients.