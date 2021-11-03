Salma Hayek: Harvey Weinstein would yell “I didn’t hire you to look ugly!” during filming of ‘Frida’

Salma Hayek revealed that Harvey Weinstein used to call her during the making of Frida and scolding her for her appearance in the biopic.

The actress spoke about her experiences with the disgraced convicted rapist and film producer during an interview with The Guardian.

Hayek told the newspaper that Weinstein “is not the only man who feels good knowing that he can destroy women.”

When asked if she normalized her bullying as a way to deal with it, the actress replied, “To a degree.”

“I felt good [cuando me intimidaba]Hayek declared. “Ok I was shaking [después] And it depressed me, but there was a cartoon aspect to the whole thing. “

The fifty-five-year-old woman recounted that while filming the movie Frida from In 2002, in which she played artist Frida Kahlo, Weinstein, one of the film’s producers, called and attacked her for “looking ugly.”

“When he called me [durante la realización de Frida] and yelled at me: ‘Why do you have one [ceja única] and mustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly! I was like, ‘But have you never seen a photo of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man were to play Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say ‘What’s wrong with the nose?’ ”The actress recalls.

The role earned Hayek an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

In 2017, Hayek wrote an article for The New York Times in which she detailed how Weinstein had sexually harassed her for years. She wrote that “with each refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage.”

In that article, the star of From Dusk till Dawn wrote that she believes Weinstein never assaulted her because she was friends with the likes of Robert Rodriguez, George Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino.

Pressed on these claims in the interview of The Guardian, Hayek pointed out: “Also, I was very strong.”

“I didn’t just say no. I am strong and I am recognized for that, ”said Hayek. “He never saw me weak. It’s not that I’m not afraid, but you won’t see it. I can be almost intimidating with my quiet strength, you know? “

She added that Weinstein “was neither the first nor the last” to intimidate or harass her, calling the problem in Hollywood “systemic.”

Hayek stipulated, however, that he does not “hold a grudge” and “believes that people can change.”

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to twenty-three years in prison after being convicted of rape and criminal sexual acts.