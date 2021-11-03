Robots that wash skyscraper windows are here

Even if you’re not afraid of heights, it still takes someone with nerves of steel to work as a window cleaner, hanging a hundred stories above the ground with a squeegee in hand. A company called Skyline Robotics wants to make window washing much safer because instead of humans, the elevator going down the side of a edi ficio is equipped with robots.

According Skyline RoboticsThe window cleaning industry, including the towering structures that dot the skylines of major metropolises, is a lucrative business with more than $ 40 billion in revenue each year. The problem is that 74% of trained window cleaners are over 40 years old and there is not enough young blood to replace them. It is easy to see why this is so. As anyone who has seen the local news reporting a daring rescue of these cleaners already knows, it is somewhat risky, even if they have incredible views. A possible solution? The robots.

Until actual windows are finally replaced by ultra-high resolution displays (stick with my words, It will happen) Skyline Robotics hopes to solve the robot window cleaner dilemma: specifically, what appear to be arms of KUKA Robotics equipped with a large cleaning brush and a system that automatically pumps clean water through it.

Officially named Ozmo, the robot can be mounted on the same lifting mechanisms that transport multiple squeegees up and down the side of a building using a motorized crane system on the roof. However, unlike humans, Ozmo has a much longer range, allowing one or two of the robotic arms to potentially clear a much larger region on each pass. As with other robotic workers, Ozmo does not take breaks, does not need to eat lunch, or has to go to the bathroom. And since it’s permanently bolted to the riser it’s mounted on, there are no harnesses to check and recheck before a shift, and if something goes wrong, there’s less risk to human life.

If you live in New York and you work in a high-rise structure, you will most likely have the opportunity to see one of the Ozmo robots at work because Skyline Robotics recently announced a new partnership with a company called Platinum, Inc. that currently has cleaning and maintenance contracts with 65% of Class A buildings (a classification applied to the newest and most modern skyscrapers) in New York City. It is the first time that Ozmo robots will be deployed in the US, so you can expect a sharp decrease in the number of “window cleaner” stories soon. hanging in danger” in the news.