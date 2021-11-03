Robert Downey Jr joins Cillian Murphy in a project very different from Iron Man and Marvel

In 2019 and despite the wishes of the fans, Robert Downey Jrsaid goodbye to Marvel completely. The actor, who played Iron Man since 2008, made his last appearance in the franchise with Avengers: endgame. In this film the cycle of The Avengers was closed and, precisely, his character was one of those who sacrificed himself in order to save the rest of the team and the world.

Nevertheless, Robert Downey Jr He is a highly acclaimed actor regardless of his success with the MCU. For this reason, many directors seek him out to be part of their projects and one of them is Christopher Nolan. The renowned British filmmaker is now in the process of making a film, and Downey Jr was one of his cast.

From what confirmed The Hollywood Reporter, Downey will join Oppenheimer, a feature film that recounts the life of one of the creators of the atomic bomb. In charge of Universal Pictures, this next film was defined as “an epic thriller that takes the audience into the enigmatic paradox of a man who may have destroyed the world, but with the intention of saving it”.

Likewise, the aforementioned portal assured that Robert Downey Jr He will play Lewis Strauss, the president of the Atomic Energy Commission and who would have started the rumors against Oppenheimer and his loyalty to the United States. Of course, the actor is not the only one who has just joined this film that already has a completely stellar cast.

In addition to Downey, those who participate are Cillian Murphy as the protagonist and Emily Blunt as Katherin Oppenheimer, his wife. These two actors were the first confirmed, but recently it was also known that Matt Damon will also be part of it giving life to Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves.