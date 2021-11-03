Robert Downey Jr. joins Christopher Nolan’s new movie

The actor who played Iron Man, since 2008, is now part of the cast of “Oppenheimer” by director Christopher Nolan.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of the physicist who developed the Manhattan Project, with which the atomic bomb was created, during World War II. Deadline reported that in addition to Downey Jr. the cast is also joined by Matt Damon.

You may be interested in: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returns to the cinema to celebrate its anniversary

Nolan’s new film, recognized by films such as “The Origin” and “Interstellar”, already has the participation of Cillian Murphy playing the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt in the role of Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the wife of the theoretical physicist.

Universal, who will distribute the feature film, refers to the film as an “epic thriller that immerses audiences in the frenetic paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

We recommend: The real story behind the series “The Squid Game”

Although many details of the film remain secret, it is known that it will be released on July 21, 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission responsible for launching to hearings in which Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States was questioned and the scientist’s security clearance was revoked. According to the same portal, Damon will play the role of Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project.

We suggest: Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, the Peruvian mountaineer who will play Selena Gómez

Christopher Nolan will direct the film and write the libretto, based on the book “American Prometheus: the triumph and tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.