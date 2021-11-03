Robert Downey Jr. helped Chris Evans become Captain America

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, along with Chris Hemsworth, were three of the original Avengers who led Marvel’s team of superheroes through the pre-appearance phases of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings or Eternals. Hombre de Hierro was the one that kicked off the UCM in 2007 by the hand of that first actor already mentioned in this paragraph with Jon favreuau behind the cameras. But there were doubts, at first, about casting Downey as Iron Man, since he did not finish seducing the team responsible for the casting choice.

But thanks to Favreuau’s insistence, the right decision was made to bring Downey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that decision was key for Chris Evans to later also become Captain America, as much as it may not seem at first glance. Both characters have had their ups and downs on the big screen, but in fact, off that screen, the actors have supported each other.

Decisions decisions…

Through The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been known that Downey helped Evans to decline by accepting the role that will make him right now an essential piece of contemporary superhero cinema. Marvel, in its early days, had in mind Sebastian Stan to bring the character to life in Captain America: The First Avenger (yes, the one who later became The winter soldier). Furthermore, they were also shuffling John krasinski, Wilson bethel (which we saw in season 3 of Daredevil) and Wyatt russell (that has appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier subsequently).

Luckily, at the last moment, Robert Downey Jr. spoke to Chris Evans about jumping into the pool and making the decision to become Captain America. during a series of movies. Evans took that hand that the Iron Man actor held out and seems to have listened to it, thus agreeing to become a pop icon. These are the actor’s statements that can be read in the mentioned Marvel book:

“It’s a big commitment to make these Marvel movies. Initially, the offer was for nine movies, then it went to six. But six movies can last a long time. My concern was the fact that this will be a life-changing experience and the future. Next engagement would be more than I could handle. But that didn’t turn out to be the case. It was the best decision I ever made. “

Without the support of Robert Downey Jr., we may have a different Captain America right now..

Our Captain America

Both Marvel and Evans could not have made a better decision, since the actor managed to give a very personal touch to his Captain America and now it is impossible to imagine the character with the face of another actor other than him. There was enough drama when he closed his arc in Endgame, knowing what was going to be done now with the character and who was going to take his place. Something that, unfortunately, was not repeated with Iron Man for obvious reasons.

Will we see Chris Evans as Captain America again? We still do not have a sure answer, but what we do know is that the actor will be in charge of giving life to Buzz in Lightyear, the new feature film from Pixar and Disney that serves as a prequel to Toy Story and studies the origins of the astronaut.

