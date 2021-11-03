Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon May Join Christopher Nolan’s New Movie USA USA USA Celebs nndc | LIGHTS

The new movie of Christopher Nolan it keeps giving something to talk about. Recently, the specialized media Deadline pointed out that the production of the film “Oppenheimer” is in talks with Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to join the cast, led by actor Cillian Murphy.

“The cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘Oppenheimer’ continues to grow in star power as our sources say Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are in talks to join Cillian Murphy on the Universal Pictures produced film.”, It was indicated in the note published by Deadline.

Previously, the same outlet had reported that Emily Blunt is in talks to join the cast of “Oppenheimer”.

As is known, Christopher Nolan is writing and directing the film that revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who directed the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

The film is scheduled to be released in July 2023, and it has not yet been revealed which roles Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. would play in the big screen project.

Universal Pictures will distribute “Oppenheimer” in theaters around the world and will release the film in the United States. The film is produced by Nolan along with Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The highly anticipated film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

