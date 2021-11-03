Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon are in talks to join Christopher Nolan’s new Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s career has been hugely successful at the box office, and most of his films were well received by critics. However, the failure of Tenet (83%), when it was released in theaters in the middle of the pandemic, caused the end of a working relationship of years. For the first time in a long time, the director’s new film will not be produced by Warner Bros., but everything indicates that it will be a new success, as new talents join. The latest actors to join the project are Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

Deadline has released this exclusively, the two actors are in talks to act in Oppenheimer, a film produced by Universal Pictures that stars Cillian Murphy. Previously, Deadline It also revealed that Emily Blunt is in talks to participate in the feature film. The premiere is scheduled for July 21, 2023, and is about the scientists in charge of building the atomic bomb. For now, it is unknown who Downey Jr. and Damon will play.

Oppenheimer It is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, from Kai bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which narrates the life of the theoretical physicist considered the “father of the atomic bomb”, who had feelings of guilt for the deaths caused by those weapons, as well as for the threat they left during the Cold War.

Christopher Nolan I had previously worked with Matt Damon in his sci-fi epic Interstellar (71%), but with Robert Downey Jr. it will be his first collaboration. Damon also has a long history and recognition in Hollywood, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for Indomitable Mind, and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for that same film. He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Invictus and Best Actor for Mission Rescue.

Downey Jr. has appeared in films such as Chaplin, In the Company of Fear … Hidden Spirits and Zodiac, but without a doubt the role for which he will be remembered by most is that of Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His debut as a superhero was in 2008 with Iron Man – the iron man; then it had two sequels and appeared in four installments of The Avengers, the last being Avengers: Endgame; however, according to rumors, it could return in some form in the future.

Nolan has a diverse filmography, but it is difficult not to relate it to the Batman trilogy he made with Christian Bale. All three films were recognized by critics and were crowned big box office hits. The second installment is considered by some to be the best superhero movie in history, and it was a milestone that actor Heath Ledger won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor posthumously, for his portrayal of the Joker. In more recent years, other films in the subgenre have also succeeded in award season. Black Panther was nominated for Best Picture, and it became the first superhero with that recognition. But it was Joker the most outstanding, although it could be questioned if it is “superhero”, it is based on a character from the Batman comics, and it won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and the Oscar for Best Actor at the ceremony held in 2020.

Nolan left an indelible mark on superhero cinema, but his career has continued and he will continue to explore other stories that disturb him. The British filmmaker has offered us science fiction adventures, war adventures, and soon a historical drama that will feature an all-star cast.