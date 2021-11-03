Rihanna’s exit in Los Angeles, Kesha’s walk in New York: celebrities in one click

Workday. Kendall Jenner did a photo production on the beach in Malibu. There he showed different designs of jackets and catsuits (Photos: The Grosby Group)

It did not go unnoticed. Rihanna was photographed while walking the streets of Downtown Los Angeles and set a trend with her look: she wore jean shorts with a printed T-shirt, a yellow faux fur coat with large fringes and a multicolored scarf on her head

Katie Holmes attended an exclusive event at a New York hotel. For this, he wore a super elegant design of black pants and jacket with shiny details.

Shopping day. Gigi Hadid toured the most exclusive stores in Manhattan, in New York. The model wore a set of pants and a white vest that exposed her abdomen

Workday. J Balvin films his new video clip in Brooklyn, New York. The singer wore a striking look: he wore green pants that he combined with a printed shirt

Lucy Hale took a yoga class in a private West Hollywood salon and was photographed returning home after buying a smoothie to drink. She wore a black sporty set of leggings and a top and wore sunglasses

Alessandra Ambrosio carried her son Noah’s bag as she took it to a friend’s house in Brentwood. The model was photographed when she was walking with the child, she carried a bag and a backpack and wore a printed fuchsia skirt and a white top

A different ride. Kesha was photographed while walking hand in hand with a man through the streets of New York. For his part, when he noticed that there were paparazzi, he let go and put his hands in the pockets of the striped jumpsuit that he was wearing and which he decorated with different pins of smiling faces.

Olivia Culpo set a trend with her look during a walk through the streets of West Hollywood: she wore a white shirt, a black T-shirt that she combined with her shoes. She completed her outfit with a white and brown leather wallet

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber went to lunch at the exclusive Cafe Habana restaurant in Malibu, where they also took the opportunity to walk their dogs (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Series, movies and even Hollywood: what awaits the main figures of “La Casa de Papel”

The Two Big Absences From “The Matrix 4”: Why Laurence Fishburne And Agent Smith Won’t Be Part Of The Film’s Return

20 years after the premiere of “Legally Blonde”, how are the great figures of the cast today

The strange case of the actress who got bored with Hollywood: what happened to Barbara Feldon’s life, 99 from “El Superagente 86 ″