Rigoberta Bandini, the musical phenomenon you have already heard being Caillou or Anna from ‘Frozen’

Under the stage name of Rigoberta Bandini Paula Ribó hides and behind her voice many stories. At 30 years old, she has become one of the leading emerging singers of the moment thanks to songs such as See what happens, one of his most popular songs and melody from the last Estrella Damm summer ad, the same one that Mario Casas starred in. But it is likely that you had already heard her long before her compositions became a viral phenomenon, since Rigoberta Bandini has been working as a voice actress and broadcaster since she was a child.. Among the most remarkable characters to whom has voiced are Caillou, Anna from Frozen in the Catalan version or the sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, among others. With confinement and her recent motherhood as sources of inspiration, in just over a year Paula Ribó has managed to write her name on the illuminated signs in Times Square or on the list of ‘The 100 most creative Spaniards in the business world’ of Magazine Forbes.

Voice actress, playwright, writer – she has a novel called Vertigo – and, of course, singer. The artistic concerns of Barcelona’s Paula Ribó seem to have no limits. The one who sings in her compositions is herself, with the name of Rigoberta Bandini, a alter ego formed in confinement with which he has assured in several interviews that he “dares” to experiment more, in matters ranging from aesthetics to his ability to mix languages ​​in the spanglish so characteristic that they include their lyrics. Although when she goes on stage as Rigoberta Bandini, she preserves the essence of Paula Ribó and shows it in details such as the fact that Act in what was her schoolgirl uniform of the Teresianas of Ganduxer street.

Motherhood has been another of Paula Ribó’s sources of inspiration, since, almost At the same time that Rigoberta Bandini’s artistic project was born Nico, her first child as a result of her relationship with Esteban Navarro, from the comic duo Vengamonjas. His partner is affectionately referred to as “Rigoberto”, since he was the one who encouraged him to continue with his musical adventure in the midst of a pandemic and considers him a fundamental piece to be able to carry out a real conciliation between his artistic career and his personal life .

The success of Rigoberta Bandini’s songs, highly applauded by the public millennial, has been fueled by support from some of the most successful national series. For instance, the topic Too many drugs it appears in Poisonby Los Javis; while, In Spain we call it soledad, took acquired a great prominence thanks to the series Valeria, although before it already boasted of 200,000 monthly listeners in Spotify.

It is worth mentioning that the Barcelona singer had already tried her luck in music before starting her solo career. He did it for almost a decade with the group The Mamzelles, in which his companions were the actresses Paula Malia (The Neighbor, Valeria or People coming and bah) and Bàrbara Mestanza (Love is forever or Central Market). Some musical experiences that she combined with her work as a dubbing actress, in which she debuted at just 7 years old. Since then, has voiced Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley in the series Divergent, to Disney Princess Merida in Brave, to Spirited Away or to Wendy in Peter Pan: The Great Adventure.

