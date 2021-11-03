Review of “Prisoners of the Ghostland” by Sion Sono with Nicolas Cage, two powers greet each other

Prisoners of the Ghostland (2021) is one of those impossible films, fascinating the first 10 minutes and abandoned at 20. Its visual excesses and effects are incredible but at the same time overwhelming.

The story is simple. Nicolas Cage is a convicted bank robber who is sent to Ghostland, a post-apocalyptic city very much in the style Mad max (1979) from which no one could escape. From there he has to rescue Bernice (Sofía Boutella) and bring her back to a kind of little town half western half samurai neighborhood, commanded by The Governor (Bill Moseley). Cage must rescue the girl and save the town. That is why his name is Hero.

Needless to say, Sion Sono, a recurring Japanese director at film festivals, cares little about the story he tells. He thinks of it as a structure to be filled with textures, objects, pop elements. This is how it is captured in this delirium neo-noir, an unlikely spectacular show with nothing more and nothing less than Cage.

The actor of Hell at the wheel (Drive Angry, 2011) puts his face on impossible projects. Prisoners of the Ghostland is no exception. In all his films he has one or two scenes with a dose of humor, a mark at this point. Here he is dressed in a leather suit with bombs that go off in a fit of anger. One of them makes him pop a testicle. “I didn’t think I was going to be here, talking to you, without an arm and without a testicle.”he says at one point.

Beyond your exhausting proposal, Prisoners of the Ghostland It is a movie that moviegoers have to be thankful for. It is an impossible, failed mixture, which is only valid for having been made. The extremes come together and the result is a pastiche that is difficult to digest, even if it contains some mind-blowing moments.