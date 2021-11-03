Results of Day 4 and positions of the groups (At the moment)

Day 4 of the Group Stage of the UEFA champions league began this Tuesday, November 2 with the matches of groups E, F, G and H and some teams begin to ‘move away’ in their groups and tie their passes to the next round.

Bayern Munich, with their victory over Benfica, secured the first place in group E and Barcelona achieved an important victory that places them in second place in the same group.

For its part, Juventus is also marching perfectly in group H and has already secured the first place and its classification.

POSITIONS OF DAY 3 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AT THE MOMENT:

Teams like Dinamo and Malmo have practically one foot out of the next round and are only aiming for a place in the Europa League.

Results for this Tuesday, November 2 in the Champions League:

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea

Wolsburg 2-1 Salzburg

Juventus 4-1 Zenit

Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys

Bayern 5-2 Benfica

Seville 1-2 Lille

Dinamo 0-1 Barcelona

Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United

