Resident Evil Village to receive new content

Resident Evil Village was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles during the first months of this year, something that is not surprising if we start to think that its predecessor, Resident Evil 7 was a surprise for everyone, having resumed the path of survival horror and managing in the process to become one of the modern exponents of the genre.

Even so, it is undeniable that the game was not so loved by everyone: the various criticisms that fell on it, not only when comparing it with its predecessor, but also for some problems such as the Call of Duty-type action sections, or the little presence of the much promoted Lady Dimitrescu, I turned out not to be liked by everyone. Fortunately, reality shows that the game was liked, not only to sell more than 5 million units, but also to be expanded with new content.

Resident Evil Village will feature free DLC sometime in 2022

These days Capcom published the 2021 Integrated Report in which among many other things, they mention their plans to add free content for titles like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise (As mentioned on Page 49, at the end of Point 2).

Unfortunately, not much else is mentioned about it, so we will have to wait to know what the content will be about, if it will be available on previous generation platforms or even the exact release date of these. Resident Evil Village is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. If you would like to know more about it, I recommend that you read the detailed analysis carried out by our friend Pedro del Pozo.